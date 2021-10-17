Penny stocks: 3 of the best cheap UK shares to buy right now!

Business at construction products supplier SIG (LSE: SHI) is booming today. Yet a look at the penny stock’s share price performance of late might suggest otherwise. I think this could provide a great dip-buying opportunity for me as long-term investor.

SIG provides insulation, roofing, interior, and exterior products alongside a raft of other construction-related goods. It’s therefore in one of the best seats to exploit rising homebuilding rates in its European markets (and especially in the UK). What’s more, this cheap UK share is also benefitting from healthy conditions in the renovation maintenance improvement in its domestic and overseas territories. I expect these markets to remain robust for years to come too.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028 — more than double what it is today! And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner. Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it… We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify. Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Profits at SIG could take a significant whack if supply chain issues cause product shortages and drive costs higher. But I think the penny stock’s sinking share price more than reflects this growing threat.

Another dirt-cheap penny stock

It seems as if the British economy could be set for a long and rocky recovery following the Covid-19 crisis. It’s a prospect that could damage the profitability of cyclical stocks like structural steel manufacturer Severfield (LSE: SFR). But as a long-term investor I still think the business is an attractive buy and particularly following recent heavy selling of its shares. This penny stock trades on an ultra-low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4 times and boasts a big 4.4% dividend yield.

Trading at Severfield has comfortably beaten expectations in recent times. Indeed, its order book in the UK and Europe stood at record levels of £376m as of 1 September, giving the company decent earnings visibility for the next 12 months and beyond. I’d use recent share price weakness as an opportunity to buy this solid (and cheap) UK share.

Even better value for money?

The Raven Property Group (LSE: RAV) share price has headed in the opposite direction to Severfield’s in recent weeks. This penny stock specialises in providing warehousing space in and around various Russian cities (as well as some office space in St Petersburg). It’s therefore an indirect beneficiary of the recent rise in gas prices, a phenomenon that’s boosting economic conditions in Russia.

Despite these gains, however, Raven Property Group shares still look mighty cheap today. The property powerhouse trades on a dirt-cheap P/E ratio of just 4.1 times. It’s a reading that, in my opinion, fails to reflect the rate at which e-commerce is growing in Russia and how this could supercharge demand for the company’s warehouses. Statista think online retail in Russia will be worth $34.8bn by 2025, up $6.4bn from 2021’s projected total.

I’d also buy Raven Property Group because of its inflation-beating 5.2% forward dividend yield. The business may fail to capitalise fully on its excellent market opportunities if it fails to secure decent assets for its property portfolio. Still, right now things are looking extremely bright for this penny stock.