2 growth stocks that could make you brilliantly wealthy

For those seeking electric earnings growth in the near term and beyond, Marlowe (LSE: MRL) could be just the ticket. The business, which specialises in the acquisition and disposal of firms that provide critical asset maintenance services, announced on Friday that trading during the first half of the fiscal year had been ?in line with our expectations.? Marlowe said that both of its Fire Protection & Security and Water Treatment & Air Hygiene divisions had ?performed well? during April-September, with the four acquisitions made in the period ?proceeding to plan and synergies in line with those anticipated on acquisition.? On top of this,…

The business, which specialises in the acquisition and disposal of firms that provide critical asset maintenance services, announced on Friday that trading during the first half of the fiscal year had been “in line with our expectations.”

Marlowe said that both of its Fire Protection & Security and Water Treatment & Air Hygiene divisions had “performed well” during April-September, with the four acquisitions made in the period “proceeding to plan and synergies in line with those anticipated on acquisition.”

On top of this, the AIM company advised that net cash clocked in at £3.1m as of the close of September, putting it in good shape to continue its acquisition-led growth strategy.

This should create plenty of optimism that Marlowe can churn out exceptional profits growth in the years ahead. Its aggressive M&A programme is steadily building its list of blue-chip clients, bolstering its territorial footprint, and providing the business with exceptional cross-selling opportunities.

And as the support services star itself alluded to today, the abundance of health and safety regulations that industry must now abide by provides plenty of scope for it to deliver excellent sales growth.

Fearsome growth forecasts

City brokers are certainly predicting big things for Marlowe’s bottom line. Current forecasts are putting earnings for the period ending March 2018 at 12.6p per share, which would mark a significant improvement from last year’s result of 1.1p.

And this rampant rise is not expected to be a flash in the pan — earnings are expected to bulge again next year, a 22% rise predicted to 15.4p.

What’s more, these stunning predictions are expected to encourage Marlowe to start chucking out dividends. A 4p per share reward is anticipated for the current period, yielding a handy 1.1%. And the London business is then predicted to keep rewards moving higher at quite a lick, jumping to 5.2p next year and yielding 1.4%.

I reckon Marlowe’s bright growth and income prospects make it worthy of its conventionally-high forward P/E ratio of 28.8 times.

Sticky star

Those seeking scintillating earnings expansion should also take a look at Scapa Group (LSE: SCPA) right now.

The Mancunian business has a rich history of doling out double-digit annual earnings increases and, thanks to its impressive work to improve margins across the business, is setting itself up to continue this trend.

And the firm — which manufactures adhesive products for healthcare and industrial markets – can rely on its position as a leading provider of turnkey solutions to the defensive medical market to keep pushing group sales higher. Revenues at its Healthcare unit punched 7.9% higher (or 2.1% at constant exchange rates) between April and September.

My view is backed up by City forecasts which point to profits growth of 15% and 11% in the periods ending 2018 and 2019.

I reckon Scapa’s impressive growth record makes it deserving of a weighty prospective P/E ratio of 27.9 times.