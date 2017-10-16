Two small-cap dividend stars I’d buy to supercharge my portfolio

It?s no secret that small-cap stocks have the potential to deliver amazing capital gains. However, if you can find fast-growing smaller companies that also pay dividends, the results can be even more explosive. With that in mind, here are two high-growth dividend prospects I believe look attractive right now. Acal £222m market capitalisation Acal (LSE: ACL) designs, manufactures and distributes customised electronic products and solutions to businesses across a range of industries. The stock is up around 30% over the last year, but I believe there could be further gains on the horizon, given the company?s momentum and attractive valuation. Acal released…

It’s no secret that small-cap stocks have the potential to deliver amazing capital gains. However, if you can find fast-growing smaller companies that also pay dividends, the results can be even more explosive. With that in mind, here are two high-growth dividend prospects I believe look attractive right now.

Acal

£222m market capitalisation Acal (LSE: ACL) designs, manufactures and distributes customised electronic products and solutions to businesses across a range of industries. The stock is up around 30% over the last year, but I believe there could be further gains on the horizon, given the company’s momentum and attractive valuation.

Acal released a trading update for the six months to 30 September this morning, and the numbers look impressive. First-half revenue increased 21%, or 15% on a constant currency basis, comprising organic growth of a healthy 9%, and 6% from acquisitions. Growth was driven by new project wins and product cross selling, and enhanced by favourable market conditions, particularly in Europe. Management advised that it is “confident of making good progress through the rest of the year, continuing its established strategy of seeking high quality revenue opportunities in our target markets, along with value-enhancing acquisitions.”

The market is clearly happy with the update, and the shares have surged 6% today. However, on a forward P/E ratio of just 15.4, the shares remain attractively valued in my opinion. City analysts have pencilled in sales growth of 10% this year, as well as a dividend payout of 9.25p, a yield of 2.8% at the current share price. Those estimates make the small-cap stock worthy of a closer inspection, in my view.

Hollywood Bowl

Another small-cap dividend stock that looks appealing right now is ten-pin bowling centre operator Hollywood Bowl (LSE: BOWL). The £280m cap company came to the market last September, floating at an IPO price of 160p. Since then, the shares have risen to 185p, a gain of a respectable 16%. Could there be more gains to come? Quite possibly, in my opinion.

The group released an upbeat trading statement recently, advising that it had delivered a “strong financial and operational performance” which is expected to result in earnings being “marginally ahead” of the board’s expectations. Revenue for the full year increased 9%, including like-for-like revenue growth of 3.5%.

The company also stated that it is in a strong financial position, and that it is “considering returning capital” to shareholders. What kind of dividend yield can investors expect? City analysts currently forecast a dividend payout of 5.8p for FY2017, equating to a dividend yield of 3.1% at the current share price.

On estimated earnings of 10.9p per share for the year just passed, Hollywood Bowl currently trades on a P/E of just under 17. That valuation looks reasonable to me. With the company focused on expanding its number of centres, refurbishing its existing sites, and improving the customer experience, Hollywood Bowl could be worth a closer look, in my view.