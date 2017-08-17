2 high-growth funds thrashing the market right now

Most Foolish investors build their portfolios around individual stocks and shares, but there is nothing wrong with adding a few high performing funds to the mix. Here’s a couple reporting today that may have slipped your attention, but merit a closer look. APAX predator Closed-ended investment trust APAX Global Alpha (LSE: APAX) invests 59% of its money in global private equity funds run by Apax Partners, which manages more than ?40bn in total across its operations, and the remaining 41% in a tailored mix of derived investments. Roughly two-thirds of the fund is invested in the tech & telco and services sectors,…

We will use your email address only to keep you informed about updates to our web site and about other products and services that we think might interest you. The Motley Fool respects your privacy! Please read our Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

Most Foolish investors build their portfolios around individual stocks and shares, but there is nothing wrong with adding a few high performing funds to the mix. Here’s a couple reporting today that may have slipped your attention, but merit a closer look.

APAX predator

Closed-ended investment trust APAX Global Alpha (LSE: APAX) invests 59% of its money in global private equity funds run by Apax Partners, which manages more than €40bn in total across its operations, and the remaining 41% in a tailored mix of derived investments. Roughly two-thirds of the fund is invested in the tech & telco and services sectors, with the remainder in healthcare and consumer. This £729m trust is 48% invested in the North America, 31% in Europe, 10% in India, 4% in the UK and 2% in China.

Recent performance has been strong, with the fund up 17% in the past 12 months, on top of a yield of 5.44%. However, today’s unaudited interim results for the half year ended 30 June disappoint as currency headwinds halted recent strong growth.

Naff NAV

APAX Global Alpha posted a negative total net asset value (NAV) return of 0.7%, as the euro strengthened 8% against the US dollar. On a constant currency basis, NAV growth was positive at 4.2%. Adjusted NAV fell by €30.6m to €908.1m, due to adverse FX movements and the 2016 dividend payment of €23.8m.

Apax Global Alpha chairman Tim Breedon said the portfolio continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals despite the setback. “Due to FX headwinds, the headline performance was weak however the outlook is positive as AGA’s Investment Adviser continues to realise value in a relatively young portfolio and is finding investment opportunities against a challenging market back drop.” That may be true but performance looks even more underwhelming when I compare it to one of my favourite global investment companies, Scottish Mortgage Trust, which recently delivered a 38.1% rise in NAV.

India calling

I have done well from my stake in Jupiter India, which is up 20% over the past 12 months, and 158% over five years, according to Trustnet. However, I would have done even better with India Capital Growth Fund (LSE: IGC) which is up 29% over the past year, and 160% over five. The investment trust has just published its interim results for the six months to 30 June with the highlight a 23.8% leap in NAV to £124m, giving net gains of £24m. Now that’s how to do it, APAX.

The share price increased by 27.7% to 93.25p over the year, while its two largest holdings, Dewan Housing and Federal Bank, soared 79.4% and 68.8% respectively. The AIM-quoted company is now seeking a listing on the main London market.

Discount delight

A rising tide is lifting all funds and India has been boosted by Prime Minister Modi’s reform agenda, which continues to attract investors, including strong overseas inflows of $8.5bn and another $3.3bn from domestic mutual funds. Still, you have to catch that tide, and India Capital Growth’s certainly did that.

Interestingly, it still trades at a whopping discount to NAV of -19.75%. If that hasn’t narrowed after recent successes it may never do so, but it does offer protection against further widening. If you believe the India tide can rise even higher, this fund could be a good way to ride it.