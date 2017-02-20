3 stocks I would never, ever sell

I am convinced movies mammoth Cineworld (LSE: CINE) is one of those stocks to buy and hold for many years to come.

Whilst not necessarily loved by the critics, Hollywood’s steady stream of blockbusting sequels, reboots and franchise flicks is driving film buffs through the doors in ever-greater numbers. Indeed, releases like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Bond outing Spectre helped box office takings hit a fresh record of £1.33bn in 2016, according to comScore, and push out the old record set just a year earlier.

And Cineworld is capitalising on this phenomenon by increasing its multiplex portfolio and embarking on refurbishments of its older sites. The business aims to open a further six UK screens — and seven in its Eastern European and Israeli territories — this year alone to take the number to around 240.

I believe Cineworld is in great shape to print reliable earnings growth long into the future, and a P/E ratio of 16.8 times for 2017, created by an anticipated 13% bottom-line rise, represents a great level to buy in at.

Goods giant

Though enduring some sales bumpiness more recently, I am convinced the evergreen popularity of Reckitt Benckiser’s (LSE: RB) labels makes it one of the best ‘buy and forget’ shares out there.

Sinking sales in key regions like Korea and Russia has seen top-line growth at the Durex and Scholl maker slow in recent times. Like-for-like revenues expanded 1% during October-December, down from 2% in the prior quarter and ducking from the mid-single-digit rises enjoyed in the first six months of 2016.

However, the massive investment Reckitt Benckiser is making in developing its so-called Powerbrands is enabling revenues to keep ticking higher despite economic or operational troubles in one or two regions, and to turbocharge sales growth once these pressures abate.

Moreover, the Slough firm also remains active on the M&A front to give sales an added bump. Indeed, the firm vacuumed up US baby formula maker Mead Johnson for $16.6bn just this month, and has plenty of firepower to keep the takeovers coming.

These factors are expected to fuel a 10% earnings rise in 2017 alone. And I believe Reckitt Benckiser’s sunny long-term earnings picture warrants a slightly-toppy P/E ratio of 21.2 times.

Take a sip

Drinks giant Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares many of the benefits that make Reckitt Benckiser a terrific growth bet.

The company’s labels like Johnnie Walker whisky and Captain Morgan rum command customer loyalty even as pressure mounts on spending levels, a critical quality for dependable earnings generation. And Diageo is spending colossal amounts to innovate and market its product stable, including expansion into new areas like low-calorie beverages.

Diageo is expected to punch an 18% earnings surge in the six months to June 2016, creating — like Reckitt Benckiser — an earnings multiple above the FTSE 100 forward mean of 15 times, at 21.6 times.

But I believe this is a small price to pay as drinkers all over the world flock to Diageo’s beverages with rising gusto.

This advice could make you a fortune But whether or not you share my bullish take on Diageo et al, I strongly recommend you check out this special Fool report that could help you become a stock market genius. Our 10 Steps To Making A Million In The Market report reveals a flurry of wise investment themes and strategies to help investors avoid heavy losses and make a fortune from their investments. Click here to enjoy this exclusive wealth report. It's 100% free and comes with no obligation.