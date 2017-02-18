Can the price of Rio Tinto plc & BHP Billiton plc double again?
Owain Bennallack | Saturday, 18th February, 2017 More on: BLTRIO
The big mining giants Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) and BHP Billiton (LSE: BLT) were amongst the best stocks to own in 2016, and the companies’ shares have put in a spectacular performance over the past 12 months. But can lightning strike the same spot twice?
Capital gains
One of our top analysts has put together a free report for 2016 called A Top Growth Share From The Motley Fool, featuring a mid-cap firm enjoying strong growth that looks set to continue. To find out its name and why we like it for free and without any obligations, click here now!
Owain Bennallack owns shares of BHP Billiton. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rio Tinto. We Fools don't all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.
The big mining giants Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) and BHP Billiton (LSE: BLT) were amongst the best stocks to own in 2016, and the companies’ shares have put in a spectacular performance over the past 12 months. But can lightning strike the same spot twice?