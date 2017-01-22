This stock has turned £10,000 into £600,000 in 10 years

Accesso Technology (LSE: ACSO), formerly Lo-Q, has delivered a stunning return for investors over the past 10 years. It’s turned a £10,000 investment into £600,000.

For the moment, I’ll put aside the question of whether Accesso remains good value for investors today, because first I want to show you how the history of this company offers valuable insights for anyone looking to invest in early-stage businesses with high growth potential.

Rollercoaster

Accesso was floated on the small OFEX market (now NEX Exchange) in 2000. It raised £2.3m at 106p a share and a further £3.6m at 100p when it moved to AIM in 2002.

The company had developed a system for virtual queuing at theme parks, prototyped at Thorpe Park in the UK and Six Flags Over Georgia in the US. It looked a decent idea and the OFEX prospectus contained management projections for rapid revenue and profit growth.

Unfortunately, as the table below shows, the projections proved to be over-optimistic.

2001 2002 2003 Projected revenue (£m) 2.4 7.7 17.2 Projected profit (£m) 0.1 1.9 6.7 Actual revenue (£m) 0.3 0.9 2.3 Actual profit (£m) (0.8) (1.6) (1.3)

Accesso’s fortunes weren’t helped by a downturn in US theme park visitors following the 9/11 attacks of 2001 and delays in rolling out its systems at Six Flags’ parks. A profit warning in 2002 sent the shares tumbling and by early 2003 they were trading below 10p.

Business remained tough — indeed, it was touch and go whether the company would even survive — and the share price languished in single digits to beyond the end of 2005.

However, things gradually improved. Accesso reported a maiden full-year statutory profit for 2007 and hasn’t looked back since.

Risk and reward

Accesso’s shares have been trading around 1,500p of late. The table below shows the current value of a £10,000 investment made on a number of key dates in its history.

Share price Return on £10,000 investment OFEX admission (30/10/2000) 106p £141,509 AIM admission (24/4/2002) 100p £150,000 Share price all-time low (21/6/2005) 2.88p £5,208,333 Announcement of maiden profit (10/4/2008) 25p £600,000

Things rarely go smoothly for a company that comes to market with a product or service but no trading history. Even if the story is good, setbacks can be devastating — indeed, terminal for many fledgling businesses.

Accesso’s early investors in the OFEX and AIM placings were sorely tested, seeing the value of their £10,000 investment falling to just a few hundred pounds for the best part of three years, before ending up with a 14/15-fold increase of their original stake.

In the darkest days, Accesso could hardly be classed as an investment. It was an out-and-out gamble. A lucky punter who put 10 grand on the nose at the all-time low would be a millionaire five times over today. However, you could go a lifetime of making similar bets without ever hitting such a jackpot — and losing many 10 grands along the way.

In my opinion, as a general rule, waiting for an early-stage business to prove it can turn a profit offers the best risk-reward proposition. In Accesso’s case, this transformed £10,000 into £600,000 — a return most investors would be more than happy with.

Finally, is Accesso still worth buying today? The forward P/E is a premium 38 and forecast earnings growth of 24% isn’t high enough relative to the P/E to persuade me that the shares are outstanding value. But nor is the valuation grotesquely high. As such, I would rate the shares a ‘hold’.

A top growth opportunity If you're in the market for growth stocks, I can tell you that the experts at the Motley Fool have unearthed a phenomenal prospect. They've published a compelling analysis of the company in question in a FREE, without obligation report called A Top Growth Share From The Motley Fool. This report is available for a limited time only, so don't miss it so CLICK HERE for your free copy.