You could save up to £80 by swapping shop-bought for DIY this Halloween

Image source: Getty Images

Halloween is just around the corner, which means that the rush to find the perfect Halloween costume has officially commenced!

Whether they’re searching for a cute kids’ costume or hunting for an adult outfit that offers the perfect blend of spooky and sexy, most Brits will head straight to the shops to find their Halloween look. As a result, their October spending can seriously add up!

Do you find yourself spending more than you can realistically afford on Halloween costumes every year? If so, you could save yourself some serious cash by swapping shop-bought for DIY this October.

How much do Brits spend on Halloween costumes each year?

According to research by RAJA UK, the average family of three will spend £122.55 on costumes alone at Halloween. And the average cost of store-bought items for a family of four is a staggering £144.20.

At first, these figures may seem unbelievable but, when you look at the average cost of the costumes that are being sold, it’s easy to see where the money is spent!

The average price of a store-bought male costume is £33.10.

Female Halloween costumes cost an average of £67.80.

The average price of a child’s Halloween costume is around £21.65.

How much can you save with DIY costumes?

By swapping store-bought Halloween costumes for DIY alternatives, you could save up to £80. The average price of DIY costumes for a family of four is just £65.58 – a huge saving compared to the price of shop-bought items!

In many cases, you can save around 50% (if not more) of the cost of your shop-bought costume by making your own for Halloween. Female Halloween costumes are by far the most expensive to purchase from a shop, and they can be made at home for just a fraction of the price.

A three-person family who use craft materials to make their own Halloween costumes this year will save £72.50 – enough to fund a festive day out come December.

How can you make your own spooky costumes this Halloween?

Not only will DIY Halloween costumes save you and your family money they are also super fun to create! Making costumes is an excellent way to let your kids delve into their artistic side – and adults always enjoy getting creative too.

You don’t have to be a DIY pro to make the perfect Halloween costumes. With the right materials to hand, creating your own costumes can be as easy as (pumpkin) pie. Here are the craft essentials that you will need to put together DIY costumes this Halloween.

1. Face paint

Average price: £4

Face paints can be used to completely transform you or your kids into a range of spooky characters this Halloween. You could use black and white face paint to turn into a skeleton or draw on some simple whiskers and turn into a witch’s cat.

2. Cardboard

Average price: Free

Every household will have some old cardboard boxes laying around that are just waiting to be used. With a bit of imagination, you can turn your unused cardboard into a brilliant Halloween costume. Wrap the boxes in silver foil to become a robot or turn them into a knight’s sword and shield.

3. Decorations

Average price: £10

Final touches are what will bring your entire DIY Halloween costume together. If you’re thinking of going handmade this Halloween, you should consider investing in some decorations that you can use to make your image come to life. Pens, glitter, fake blood and spooky accessories are all great ideas to add to your Halloween craft box.

Conclusion

You can save up to £80 this year by making your own Halloween costumes instead of buying from the shops. With the right materials to hand, you could easily recreate a number of popular looks that will send shivers down anyone’s spine!

