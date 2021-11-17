Why Amazon won’t accept UK Visa credit cards from 2022

Image source: Getty Images

Do you have a Visa credit card? Well, shopping giant Amazon has just announced that it won’t be accepting further UK Visa credit card payments from 19 January 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

Why is Amazon blocking UK Visa credit cards?

It all comes down to a dispute over card transaction fees.

According to Amazon, Visa charges retailers high “interchange” fees. These are charges retailers have to pay for every credit card transaction they accept from customers. If Amazon passed on these charges to customers instead, then prices could go up.

However, Visa argues that the move by Amazon restricts consumer choice. Less choice might make it harder for customers to get good deals on the products they want to buy, which puts shoppers at a disadvantage.

Interestingly, Visa isn’t the only payment processor to raise its prices, so it’s unclear as yet why Amazon took this decision against Visa in particular.

What if you have a Visa debit card?

Don’t worry. Amazon will still accept Visa debit cards, just not credit cards. And remember, you can also still use credit cards issued by Mastercard and American Express when shopping on Amazon.

Another point to note is that it’s just UK-issued Visa credit cards that are affected by Amazon’s announcement. So, if you have a Visa card from outside the UK, you can still use it to shop with Amazon.

How do you update your payment information?

If you have a UK Visa credit card linked to your Amazon account, here’s how you can update your payment information before the 19 January deadline.

Log in to your Amazon account and choose ‘Your Payments’. Go to your Visa credit card and select ‘Remove’. Follow the instructions to add a new payment method to your account.

If you would prefer to stop shopping with Amazon, you can follow the company’s instructions for closing your account.

What does the news mean for Amazon?

Well, it’s too early to say for sure. The news might not deter frequent Amazon shoppers from using the platform, especially if they have other payment methods available.

On the other hand, many popular credit cards use Visa as their payment processor, including the HSBC Classic Card and the Nationwide Select Credit Card. So, some customers may choose to shop elsewhere rather than adding a new payment method or getting a different credit card.

In any case, Visa credit cards are accepted until the deadline, so customers will probably shop as normal until then at least.

Takeaway

The dispute between Visa and Amazon is ongoing so there’s still a chance the companies could strike a deal. In the meantime, though, it’s worth updating your payment information so you’re not caught out in January. And if you’re shopping online, don’t forget to compare prices across a number of websites so you get the best value for money.

Finally, if you’re looking for a new credit card, don’t let this news dissuade you from considering a Visa credit card. Focus instead on shopping around for the best credit card for your needs, and don’t take on more debt than you can manage.

About the author Jennifer Laird Jennifer is a writer specialising in debt, personal banking, and small business finance.