Want more money? Here’s the supermarket that pays the highest wage

Image source: Getty Images

You may associate this supermarket with picking up a bargain or browsing the mythical curiosities of its middle aisles. But German grocery giant Lidl is soon to become the highest-paying supermarket in the UK.

Here’s exactly how much it’ll be paying staff, how its wages compare to those of other supermarkets, and why it’s bumping up salaries.

How much is Lidl paying its supermarket staff?

Beginning in March 2022, Lidl will not only be a cheap supermarket for your groceries it’ll also be paying the highest wages in comparison to other supermarkets.

According to the BBC, the new minimum pay for employees outside London will be £10.10 an hour. Rates will rise to £11.40 for workers with more experience.

For those working within the capital, the supermarket will pay a ‘Lidl’ more to compensate for higher living costs. Sorry, I couldn’t resist the pun.

Why is Lidl increasing pay for workers?

Lidl has long been one of the highest-paying supermarkets in the UK. It says that part of the motivation behind this latest increase is to recognise the hard work and dedication of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

With rising prices and inflation leading to an increase in the cost of living, I’m sure this wage increase will be well received by the supermarket’s employees.

Without sounding too cynical, another big reason for the increase is probably to attract more workers. The UK has a high level of job vacancies, and realistically, money talks.

If you’re looking for a job in a supermarket and they’re all hiring, you’ll probably go for the one offering highest wages, right?

How does Lidl compare with other supermarkets?

Earlier in the year, Morrisons became the first UK supermarket to pay at least £10 an hour.

It’s great to see these giant businesses competing with each other to offer workers a fair shake when it comes to wages. Here’s how the other big supermarkets shape up with their minimum pay:

Supermarket Pay per hour Aldi £9.55 Tesco £9.55 Waitrose £9.50 Sainsbury’s £9.50 Marks & Spencer £9.50 Asda £9.18 Iceland £8.91

It’s interesting to see that more expensive supermarkets like Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer aren’t leading the way when it comes to pay. Could it be that knowing these rates might impact your choice of supermarket in future?

Should higher pay be all you look for in a new job?

If you’re currently looking for work, pay is probably going to be the main factor in making your decision. But don’t let it be the only thing you consider.

It’s always a good idea to take into account factors such as:

How long the commute or travel takes

The number of hours days your shifts will fall on

Whether you’ll be able to get enough hours to support yourself

Whether there any other benefits, like generous pension matching

Luckily, there are lots of opportunities available right now. If you are in search of work, here are some tips to help you find your next job. Remember, you can always be creative and perhaps combine part-time hours and a side hustle to help boost your income.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author George Sweeney (DipFA) George is a writer and qualified financial adviser focused on educating others in personal finance & investing.