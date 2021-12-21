Turkey and TV: almost half of Brits plan to stream more TV this Christmas

Image source: Getty Images

With the Covid pandemic raging on, many of us are staying home this close to Christmas. How can you occupy your time? Well, streaming services could be the answer, according to research by The Trade Desk. Here’s how to make the most of TV streaming services, and some tips on how to access free content.

Who is streaming the most this Christmas?

It turns out that there’s a huge appetite for streaming services across all age groups. According to The Trade Desk’s research, roughly one in two Brits plans on watching more TV this festive season! Do streaming services only cater to certain age groups, though? Not at all. Whether it’s Disney+, Amazon Prime or BBC iPlayer, there’s a streaming service for every age group.

Netflix could be a good choice for anyone looking for a constant stream of new content.

If you’re looking for a great range of US TV shows, Now TV is an option.

Want to catch some classics? Pluto TV might be more your scene.

There’s a dilemma, though: the costs involved.

How much do streaming services cost?

It depends on which services you choose. The Netflix service costs £9.99 per month for the standard package and Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month.

However, subscription costs are on the rise across the board, which is bad news for anyone watching their pennies this winter. In fact, according to The Trade Desk’s survey, young people will suffer the most, with 22% of 18-24-year-olds surveyed agreeing they can’t afford all the services they want.

Why are rising subscription costs a problem? It’s simple. If you lose track of your subscriptions, it’s easy to spend more than you can afford on streaming services. In just a few months, you could end up in debt, affecting your finances in the long term. Add in the fact that living costs are rising across the UK and the problem only looks worse.

There’s some good news, though: it’s possible to save money on streaming services. Here’s how.

How can you save money on TV streaming services?

The easiest way to save is to sign up for free trials. Some services offer 7, 14 or 30-day trial periods, so you can enjoy some festive TV without spending a penny.

Just remember to cancel on time, though, or you could end up paying a subscription fee. Check the terms before signing up for a trial so you know what you’re signing up for.

Here are some other ways you can save money on TV streaming services this year.

Opt for the cheapest plan. This is a good option if you don’t care about streaming over multiple devices or watching in HD.

Look for free options like IMDb TV and YouTube. Sure, these services include advertisements, but they won’t cost you money.

It’s sometimes cheaper to pay for a yearly plan rather than a monthly subscription. So, if you sign up for a free trial and you enjoy the service enough to pay for it, check which option works out cheaper.

Takeaway

When it comes to TV streaming services, you’re spoiled for choice. However, it’s still wise to choose your subscription packages wisely. Otherwise, you could find yourself paying more for these services than you can afford. Set yourself a strict budget and only sign up for the services you really want this Christmas.

And if you’d rather not pay anything, remember: there are some free (and legal) options out there, too.

Products from our partners* Top-rated credit card pays up to 1% cashback With this top-rated cashback card cardholders can earn up to 1% on all purchases with no annual fee. Plus, there’s a sweet 5% welcome cashback bonus (worth up to £100) available during the first three months!† Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick for those who spend regularly and clear their balance each month. Learn more here and check your eligibility before you apply in just 2 minutes. Click here to learn more *This is an offer from one of our affiliate partners. Click here for more information on why and how The Motley Fool UK works with affiliate partners.†Terms and conditions apply.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Jennifer Laird Jennifer is a writer specialising in debt, personal banking, and small business finance.