The 10 best adult advent calendars to suit every budget

Image source: Getty Images

Christmas is around the corner and I’m on the lookout for some swoon-worthy adult advent calendars. Gone are the days when I had to take it in turns with my brother to eat a chocolate snowman!

These days, advent calendars have upped their game, and I’m on the hunt for the 10 best seriously luxurious adult advent calendars. I’ve picked from of the most gorgeous, beautiful and treat-tastic advent calendars designed for adults.

On a budget!

I’m a frugal girl at heart. If you’re on a tight budget, then there are still some amazing adult advent calendars to choose from.

T2 Tea World of Tea (£20) – For tea lovers, this one is fantastic. It contains 24 different teas from around the world including luscious blends like Christmas breakfast tea, green rose and eggnog.

– For tea lovers, this one is fantastic. It contains 24 different teas from around the world including luscious blends like Christmas breakfast tea, green rose and eggnog. Joules Merry and Bright Village Advent Calendar (£35) – If you’re feeling crafty then this advent calendar could be the one for you. It’s a gorgeous kit of 25 mini houses. You can make them with your kids or by yourself and then fill them with little treats of your choice.

– If you’re feeling crafty then this advent calendar could be the one for you. It’s a gorgeous kit of 25 mini houses. You can make them with your kids or by yourself and then fill them with little treats of your choice. Draper Christmas Advent Calendar (£34.99) – if you love DIY and you’re looking for a practical advent calendar then this one could be just the ticket! It includes 54 tools packed in behind 24 doors. It includes a measuring tape, adjustable wrench, a selection of pliers and hexagon keys.

– if you love DIY and you’re looking for a practical advent calendar then this one could be just the ticket! It includes 54 tools packed in behind 24 doors. It includes a measuring tape, adjustable wrench, a selection of pliers and hexagon keys. Marks and Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar (£40 when you spend £30 on clothing) – If you’re beauty-obsessed then you’re going to love this one. It’s packed with 10 full-size beauty products in 14 mini treats. My personal favourite is the PRAI 24k gold wrinkle repair creme. It normally costs £35 for that one product alone, and anything that can help with wrinkles has got to be worth its weight in gold.

Splash the cash!

If you want to splash the cash, then here are some seriously luxurious adult advent calendars.

The Ultimate Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2021 (£69.95) – This would be a fabulous treat for beer connoisseurs. It contains 24 cans of craft beer, a beer glass, two beer mats, snacks and even three pairs of socks! The beers include Hope Skip Juice and Camden Helles.

John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar (£80) – This one’s perfect to tickle the taste buds of wine lovers. This lovely advent calendar contains 24 187ml mini bottles from around the world, including Pink Fox White Zinfandel and Waters Edge Merlot.

Clinique 24 Days of Clinique Advent Calendar (£95) – If you’re a Clinique fan then you’re going to love this advent calendar packed with mini treats. It’s filled with classics like their 7-Day Scrub Cream and All About Eyes Cream.

Go crazy!

If money’s no object, then you’re into the realm of some out-of-this-world, beautiful and opulent adult advent calendars.

Happy Socks 24 Days of Holiday Socks Advent Calendar (£165) – Forget socks in the Christmas stocking – how about a sock advent calendar? Happy Socks make fantastic quality socks in funky bright colours. It’s definitely enough to make sure you don’t run out of socks in 2022!

The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 (£225) – for beauty lovers, what could be better than a Liberty Beauty advent calendar? It includes amazing treats like Augustinus Bader skincare, UOMA beauty makeup and Olaplex hair care. And there’s a golden ticket that’s a £5,000 Liberty voucher in one calendar’s drawer!

Penhaligons fragrant countdown (£375) – if you’re a fan of fragrance then this one is going to knock your socks off! It contains 24 gorgeous scented mini treats including Duchess Rose fragrance 10ml and a Comoros Pearl 35g​ Candle. Just make sure you don’t try them all at once!

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Alice Guy (FCA) A Chartered Accountant, Mum and personal finance geek, Alice writes on topics including budgeting, saving and investing.