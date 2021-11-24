Save up to 60% on Christmas gifts with Black Friday bargains!

Image source: Getty Images

With lorry driver shortages, increased shipping costs, empty store shelves and inflation all looming, it makes sense for shoppers to grab every opportunity to save money on Christmas gifts. Black Friday presents an opportunity for you to save up to 60% on tech, clothing, home and lifestyle products. Here’s what you need to know.

How much are Brits willing to spend on Black Friday bargains?

MoneySuperMarket has conducted a One Poll survey of 2,000 adults to find out how much shoppers are prepared to spend on Black Friday bargains.

The study reveals that the average shopper is willing to spend between £300 and £500. The biggest spenders are in the South, with Londoners expecting to spend up to £730. At the other end of the scale, the average Scot is expecting to spend £311.

Additionally, tech appears to be the most significant outlay area, and it seems Brits will spend an average of £254 on gadgets. Entertainment goods and travel items look likely to be the next most expensive purchases, with Brits willing to spend £193 and £179 in these areas respectively.

MoneySuperMarket’s research also reveals that most spenders (49%) prefer to do their shopping online. Of the remaining shoppers, 32% plan to shop in physical stores and online equally, and 7% will shop exclusively in physical stores. Of course, this all depends on shoppers’ preferences, convenience and the availability of what they need.

How can you save 60% on your Christmas gift with Black Friday deals?

Christmas is a matter of weeks away, and it’s expected that shoppers will be asking themselves what to buy. But should they also ask themselves when to buy?

It makes sense to start shopping for Christmas now, with Black Friday deals available. By starting your shopping early, you can avoid the disappointment of price rises and empty shelves nearer the big day. Unfortunately, only 38% of Brits are preparing to spend in the Black Friday sales this year. Wise shoppers can save money this Christmas by snapping up their gifts at the right time.

A simple online store search can reveal price cuts of up to 60% on many products. You could start by checking online stores for discount offers and then check prices at nearby stores. But, if you’re looking to buy a mobile phone, then you can take a peek at MoneySuperMarket Black Friday mobile phones.

Jo Thornhill, money expert at MoneySuperMarket, advises, “If you want to avoid breaking the bank this Christmas, think ahead about the types of gifts you’re preparing to buy and then see if you can find them in the Black Friday sales. With reductions of up to 60% on tech, clothing, home and lifestyle products, the savings could be big.”

Should you use your credit or debit card for Black Friday bargains?

MoneySuperMarket’s research reveals that 49% of Black Friday spenders plan to pay using debit cards, while 39% will reach for their credit cards. The decision is yours, but if you’re torn between the two, talk to your provider about any card deals available. There could be an opportunity to save more with either your debit or credit card.

About the author Victor Garrett Victor is a freelance writer who loves to read and write about personal finance and related disciplines with the aim of educating people to make better financial and investment decisions.