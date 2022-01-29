Revealed! The cheapest locations to own an electric car

Image source: Getty Images

New data reveals that the cost of owning an electric car can vary massively depending on where you live.

So which are the areas where it’s cheapest to own an electric vehicle? And which are the most expensive? Let’s explore.

How do electric car costs vary by location?

According to research by British Gas, the cost of charging your car can vary massively depending on where you live. Its data suggests that those living in the south of the UK typically pay 28% more to charge their cars using the cheapest public chargers available than those living in Wales and the north of England.

Those living in the south of England typically pay 32p per kWh to recharge an electric vehicle. This compares to just 25p per kWh paid by those living in Wales and the north of England.

Despite this disparity, the research highlights how the south of the UK has almost 1,500 more on-street charging points than those living in the north of the country. In other words, if you live in the south of England you have more options to charge your vehicle but you’ll have to pay more to use them!

Which areas have the cheapest electric car charging points?

While we’ve outlined the north-south divide when it comes to electric car charging costs, let’s take a look at which areas offer the cheapest ways to charge your electric car.

Currently, 21 councils across the UK offer totally free electric charging points. So plug your electric car into public charging points in these areas and you’ll pay nothing!

Councils offering free charging points are:

Arun

Bracknell Forest

Bradford

Bridgend County Borough

Crawley

Daventry

East Riding of Yorkshire

Hambleton

Lancaster

Leeds

Lichfield

Lincoln

Oadby and Wigston

Southampton

Staffordshire

Stevenage

Stockport

Swindon

Tunbridge Wells

Warrington

Woking

If you don’t live in any of these areas, and you aren’t able to charge your car at home – perhaps because you don’t have off-street parking – then you’ll have to pay to recharge your motor.

If you live in Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole or the Cotswolds, then you’ll need to have deep pockets if you have an electric vehicle. That’s because these councils charge motorists £4 per kWh for using their public charging points!

According to British Gas, filling up an average electric car from empty in these areas would cost a whopping £240, based on average battery capacities. This compares to the £3.90 it would cost to charge a car at home.

Harrogate is another area with expensive charging points, with the local council charging up to £3.50 per kWh. Meanwhile, Uttlesford council charges £3.30 per kWh for using its public charging points.

What else did the research reveal?

Expensive charging points are undoubtedly an issue. In fact, 29% of drivers told British Gas researchers that ‘expensive public charging’ was one of the biggest barriers to switching to an electric motor.

Lucy Simpson, head of EV enablement at British Gas, highlights how this statistic risks leaving drivers behind. She explains: “With 29% of drivers citing expensive public charging as one of the main reasons holding them back, it’s unfair that those who don’t live in areas with either free or low-cost charging are being discriminated against based on their address. If this continues, we risk leaving a huge number of drivers behind in the transition to electric cars.”

Meanwhile, the research also revealed that 42% of drivers said they had concerns about the time it takes to charge an electric car. A further 60% of respondents said there was a ‘lack of information’ on charging points.

This suggests many drivers are keen to know more about the viability of electric cars. Therefore, if the government wishes to ensure a smooth transition to electric vehicles by 2030, it probably has a lot more work to do!

If you’re keen to learn more about the viability of ditching your petrol or diesel car, see our article outlining the real cost of running an electric car.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Karl Talbot Karl is a writer specialising in investing and personal finance content. He regularly contributes articles on savings, bank accounts, mortgages, and loans. He was previously a Personal Finance Writer for MoneySavingExpert.