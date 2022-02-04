New £150 council tax discount from April: do you qualify?

On 3 February, the chancellor announced that some households in England will get £150 towards their council tax bill in April to help with the cost of living crisis.
However, not everyone will get the payment. Here’s everything you need to know about the new scheme.
What is the new £150 council tax discount?
On Thursday 3 February, the government announced it would help households with the cost of living crisis in the form of a £150 one-off payment towards their council tax.
The payment applies to homes in England and is expected to benefit up to 20 million households. It is not yet known what help will be available to those living in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. However, it’s expected that the devolved governments of these nations will soon make an announcement.
Why is the government introducing a £150 council tax payment?
The government says it is introducing a £150 council tax payment to help households tackle the cost of living crisis.
It is, of course, no coincidence that the government announced the new £150 council tax payment on the same day that Ofgem reviewed its energy price cap. Ofgem’s new cap means that almost £700 is likely to be added to average annual energy bills from April.
Aside from increased energy costs, National Insurance will also rise from April. As well as this, the UK’s high inflation rate is putting pressure on households budgets. That’s because the prices of everyday goods are rising at a rate that hasn’t been seen in over 30 years.
There has been much speculation in recent weeks as to how the government would help households with rising bills. One big rumour was that the government would cut VAT on energy bills, which is currently charged at 5%.
However, according to the Resolution Foundation, the £150 payment is a better scheme, describing it as a more ‘progressive policy.’ The Think Tank says cutting VAT on energy bills would have benefited those living in larger homes more than those living in smaller properties.
Who qualifies for the £150 council tax payment?
The £150 council tax payment only applies to households in England in council tax bands A-D. You can check your council tax band on the gov.uk website.
If you live in a property that isn’t in council tax bands A-D, you won’t get the payment. Worryingly, the Resolution Foundation suggests that 12% of the poorest households will fall foul of this rule.
If you are struggling with bills, and your home isn’t in council tax bands A-D, it’s worth speaking to your local authority to see if they can help.
How do you apply for the £150 payment?
If you qualify for the £150 council tax payment, then you don’t need to apply. That’s because the payment will be automatically applied to your council bill from April.
This applies whether you pay your council tax by direct debit or using a debit or credit card. It also doesn’t make a difference whether you pay council tax annually or monthly.
Are you interested in cutting your council tax bill right now? Whether or not you qualify for the new payment, see our article that explains how you can reduce your council tax.
Paying credit card interest? Time to switch to a 0% balance transfer card.
If you can’t afford to clear your credit card balance at the moment and are paying monthly interest, then check to see if you can shift that debt to a new credit card with a long 0% interest free balance transfer period. It could save you money.
By transferring the balance of any existing card (or cards) to a new 0% card, you could be debt-free more quickly – since your repayments will go entirely towards clearing the balance of the debt you owe, and not on interest charges.
Discover our top-rated picks for 0% balance transfer credit cards here and check your eligibility before you apply in just a few minutes – it’s free and won’t affect your credit score.
Some offers on The Motley Fool UK site are from our partners — it’s how we make money and keep this site going. But does that impact our ratings? Nope. Our commitment is to you. If a product isn’t any good, our rating will reflect that, or we won’t list it at all. Also, while we aim to feature the best products available, we do not review every product on the market. Learn more here. The statements above are The Motley Fool’s alone and have not been provided or endorsed by bank advertisers. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, Hargreaves Lansdown, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, Mastercard, and Tesco.