John Lewis discount: How to get £20 off (almost) everything until Sunday

Image Source: Getty Images

Are you a John Lewis shopper? Did you know that there’s an easy way to grab yourself a £20 discount both in store and online? With Christmas now on the horizon, here’s everything you need to know about how the John Lewis discount works. Hurry though, as the offer ends on 7 November!

How does the John Lewis discount work?

If you’re a John Lewis member, you can bag yourself a £20 discount on a spend of over £200, excluding Apple products.

If you aren’t already a John Lewis member, don’t worry. You can still benefit from the offer by signing up online.

Membership is free, and being a member can earn you a reward or two. Plus, you’ll be entered into John Lewis’ monthly competition every time you shop at the store. To sign up, you’ll need to give your email and home address, and agree to receive ‘loyalty communications.’

Once you’re a member, you simply need to enter the following code during the checkout process: MYJL200.

What else should you know about the £20 John Lewis discount?

While you must be a member to benefit from this offer, you can leave the scheme at any time. This means that you’re free to ditch your card once you’ve pocketed the discount.

While codes are limited to one use per member, there’s nothing to stop friends or family members from signing up to grab the discount as well.

It’s worth knowing that John Lewis is often a popular choice for electrical purchases. That’s because the company currently offers a two-year guarantee on all electrical items and a five-year warranty on televisions.

However, if you are planning a big purchase, be sure to shop around, as you may find the item cheaper items elsewhere – even after factoring in the £20 discount. That said, if you do find an identical item for less elsewhere, then you can ask John Lewis to match it under its price promise scheme.

What items are excluded from the £20 discount?

You cannot grab the bonus if purchasing Apple products.

Spends in John Lewis food halls, non-John Lewis branded concessions, John Lewis currency and insurance services are also excluded from the offer.

When does the offer end?

The offer runs from Thursday 4 November to Sunday 7 November.

This means that Sunday is the last day that you can make a qualifying purchase.

I’ve made a recent purchase at John Lewis: Can I still get the offer?

If you’ve made a recent purchase at John Lewis exceeding £200, then you may feel rather short-changed at having missed out on the £20 discount. One way around this is to seek a refund for your purchase, if possible, and then re-buy the items using the code. You’ll obviously have to ensure you are a John Lewis member to do this.

However, an easier way to do this would be to call John Lewis and see what they say. According to some reports, a phone call explaining the situation may persuade the retailer to refund you £20, saving you the hassle of returning your purchase.

Is the discount part of the John Lewis credit card?

No, the discount has nothing to do with the John Lewis Partnership credit card. To be accepted for the Partnership credit card, you have to undergo a full credit check.

That being said, the credit card does offer a decent 2,000 bonus points (worth £20 in vouchers). To get this, you must spend £250 at either John Lewis or Waitrose within 90 days of getting the card.

To learn more, see our comprehensive review of the John Lewis Partnership card (18.9% Rep APR).

If you are interested in being rewarded for your everyday spending, also take the time to explore The Motley Fool’s list of top-rated reward credit cards.

About the author Karl Talbot Karl is a writer specialising in investing and personal finance content. He regularly contributes articles on savings, bank accounts, mortgages, and loans. He was previously a Personal Finance Writer for MoneySavingExpert.