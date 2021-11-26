How you could earn over £7,000 in extra cash this Christmas!

Image source: Getty Images

What if I told you that you could end the Christmas season with more money in your pocket than you started it with?

For most Brits, the thought of having extra cash at Christmas seems like a far-fetched dream. However, new research by OKdo reveals an excellent way that you could easily earn extra money throughout the holidays.

The technology company says that households across the UK could earn thousands of pounds by selling old and unused tech this festive season. According to the research, some lucky sellers could make well over £7,000 by doing this!

Here’s everything you need to know about this excellent holiday earner!

Thousands of Brits are sitting on a goldmine of tech

According to research by OKdo, the average UK household has around 60 items of unused technology. On top of this, the price of each piece of tech could be anywhere between £100 and £7,750!

This means that you could have enough old tech in your house to easily pay off your Christmas expenses.

Around 52% of homeowners have at least one old laptop lying around and 51% also have an old phone that they do not use. Yet, despite the potential goldmine in our homes, 33% of Brits don’t know what to do with their used technology.

Unfortunately, much of the unused tech ends up as e-waste. At the beginning of 2021, the UK produced more than 148,000 tonnes of e-waste. As a result, the technology industry lost heaps of useful resources that could have been reused.

How to make money from your old tech this Christmas

OKdo’s SVP of technology preached the importance of recycling and reusing old devices. According to the SVP, “Modern electronics are made using materials such as gold, copper and cobalt. As extracting new materials from the Earth becomes more expensive and carries with it more risk of environmental harm, it’s increasingly important that we put our old tech to good use.”

Luckily, there are plenty of ways that you can reuse and recycle your old tech AND make money from doing so!

You could earn yourself some serious cash this Christmas by selling technology that you no longer need. Even if the gadgets that you have don’t work, there are a number of companies out there who will happily hand money over in exchange for the devices.

Mazuma

OKdo recommends Mazuma, a company that will exchange your tech for cash or a voucher. To sell your gadgets to Mazuma, simply register the device online and then send it via post. OKdo claims that sellers can get up to £7,750 from the company for their unused tech!

eBay

Another great option for selling old tech is eBay. The eCommerce site currently lists thousands of devices in all conditions, which means that there’s a market for even the oldest phones. On eBay, buyers bid for items that they would like, with the highest bidder winning the auction. If your item is popular, it could attract a good price.

Facebook Marketplace

You can sell old devices to people in your local area through Facebook Marketplace. This is a good option for anyone who doesn’t want the hassle of shipping their old technology. Most buyers will happily collect the tech that they buy from your house.

Other ways to get rid of unused tech

Whilst selling your unused tech may be good for your wallet, you could also get rid of your unused technology in a way that benefits other people. Giving your old tech to charity is a great way to give back this Christmas. The British Heart Foundation offers a Covid-safe collection service for electronics.

WeeeCharity is another not-for-profit organisation that aims to reduce poverty by recycling old technology. Electronics that are donated to them are recycled and re-distributed into the community. This means that your old laptop could help a less-privileged child complete their homework.

About the author Ruby Layram Ruby is a freelance writer who enjoys writing about all things personal finance. After embarking on her own side hustle journey three years ago, Ruby is passionate about helping others to learn about the ins and outs of persona... Read More