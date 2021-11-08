How to bag the best Cyber Monday Deals

Image source: Getty images

On 29 November, shopaholics across the country will flock online for Cyber Monday 2021. This follows the huge nationwide spending spree that occurs on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday deals typically last for just one day and sell out quickly! As a result, it’s easy to miss out on incredible savings and end up paying more than necessary for your Cyber Monday haul. To make the most of the discounts this year, here are my tips for bagging the best Cyber Monday deals.

Sign up for Cyber Monday sale alerts

In the run-up to Cyber Monday, many online stores offer sale alerts that notify subscribers as soon as discounts go live. It’s a good move to sign up to receive alerts from all of your favourite stores.

Sale alerts place you one step ahead of other consumers and help you bag the best buys before stock runs low. Some alert subscription services even offer early bird entry to the deals.

This means that you could start browsing through discounts hours before the main traffic rolls in. Not only will this put you in a better position to secure the best discounts but early bird entry will also minimise your chances of experiencing a website crash and subsequently losing items from your basket.

Make the most of plugins

Shopping for deals online comes with a range of perks that make savvy spending easier than ever!

One way you could save some serious cash this Cyber Monday is by using browser extensions or plugins. A plugin is a piece of software that can be added to your browser that gives you access to extra online features. In the case of Cyber Monday, plugins could help you to compare prices, locate the best deals and find bonus discount codes.

Here are some of the best browser plugins for Cyber Monday shopping:

Honey : a browser plugin that can be used to search product price histories. This can be used to predict which products will be discounted on the big day.

: a browser plugin that can be used to search product price histories. This can be used to predict which products will be discounted on the big day. PriceBlink: a plugin that can be used to compare the price of an item between stores so that you can find the best deal.

a plugin that can be used to compare the price of an item between stores so that you can find the best deal. SlickDeals: an extension that will notify you when an item has been discounted.

Plugins are an excellent way to beat the crowds and shop efficiently this Cyber Monday.

Check price histories

Shopping efficiently on Cyber Monday is best achieved by planning ahead. You should consider checking the price history of products that you want to buy before the day arrives. This can help you to determine whether a product is likely (or not) to be on sale. If the product has been sold at a lower price in the past then, it has a higher chance of being sold again at a discounted price.

You can use trackers such as Honey or Camelcamelcamel to check price histories. By knowing which products are most likely to be discounted, you can be prepared to checkout as soon as Cyber Monday goes live.

Use social media to find additional Cyber Monday discounts

It turns out that social media has uses aside from providing mandatory memes of cute animals.

Social media can also be used to find exclusive discounts that could increase your Cyber Monday savings. While the initial savings offered by websites may seem impressive, companies will often ask social media influencers to promote further savings through their platforms.

A good idea is to start following influencers who are connected with the store that you plan to buy from on Cyber Monday. Then keep checking their page throughout the day to find any exclusive discount codes that they may be giving away.

Consider using a rewards credit card

The average Brit will spend over £200 between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This makes Cyber Monday the perfect time to use a rewards credit card. By using a card that offers rewards for your spending, you could end up saving more than you originally had in mind.

Many rewards credit cards offer cashback, points and extra money off of already discounted items. Before the day arrives, take a look at your current credit cards and decide which one could offer you the best Cyber Monday rewards.

However, always keep in mind that you should only spend as much as you can afford. Credit Cards come with interest which can stack up if you don’t pay back what you’ve spent. Set a budget, decide which card to use and keep track of your spending as you shop.

About the author Ruby Layram Ruby is a freelance writer who enjoys writing about all things personal finance. After embarking on her own side hustle journey three years ago, Ruby is passionate about helping others to learn about the ins and outs of persona... Read More