How I’ve added another savings string to my bow

They say that patience breeds success. But I’ve found it can also breed pounds in the right scenario.

For example, grabbing the first thing off the shelves that ticks the box for what I’m after might accomplish the task at hand… but it’s unlikely to be the best value, if I haven’t done my due diligence (read: online research).

Now, I’m not a prolific clothes shopper. During the week, you can find me adorned in The Motley Fool branded tops and, of course, the ubiquitous WFH uniform of tracksuit bottoms.

But every now and then, I feel the need to venture out into the wider world and that often requires, well, jeans or actual trousers.

As someone who personally prefers to peruse the aisles virtually rather than in a brick-and-mortar shop, I’m well versed in thinking ahead rather than buying in the moment, which means I always factor in shipping times (and never, ever pay a premium for next-day delivery!)

I’m talking stocking up on winter clothes while others are still enjoying the last rays of summer in September, and looking forward to sunny holidays in December by ordering replacement flip-flops in the Boxing Day sales.

So when I discovered that ASOS gave me an option to delay delivery of my items by up to 14 days from my order in return for a 20% voucher off my next purchase within a month, I was sold on the concept as you might imagine!

Now I’m planning even further ahead to make sure I can capitalise on that discount – and keeping my ear to the ground so I can hear if other companies are offering similar deals.

Just feel for my wife, who has to step around hordes of Christmas presents in August…

About the author Sam Robson Editor in Chief of The Motley Fool UK. I follow Foolish investing principles, and in personal finance, I practice what I preach!