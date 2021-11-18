Homeworkers could save up to £30 per month by returning to the office

Image source: Getty Images

If you are one of the millions of UK homeworkers, you may have noticed a rise in your energy bills. Research conducted in September showed that half of the British workforce is working from home. Meanwhile, issues with supply and demand for gas have led to a surge in UK energy prices.

The energy price cap increase has made working from home an expensive pursuit! This has left many UK workers wondering whether they might benefit from returning to the office. So, could it really be cheaper to swap your sofa for a daily commute?

Are UK homeworkers worried about energy bills?

Research by Electric Radiators Direct has shown that almost half (49%) of UK remote workers say that increasing energy prices have affected their choice of working location. Almost a quarter (22%) of homeworkers say they will not turn on the heating when working from home. Additionally, 48% say that they will be more mindful of their energy consumption this winter.

As a result of surging energy prices, almost five million UK employees are thinking about returning to the office. The October 2021 energy price cap increase has meant that working from home will cost an average of £90.64 per month! In comparison, the average commuter only spends £64 per month travelling to and from work.

For those who do work from home, it is possible to claim £6 per week tax relief from the government. This is meant to cover the expenses of working from home. However, with rising energy bills, it seems that commuting still comes out on top as the cheaper option.



Could homeworkers save money by returning to the office?

Commuting to work could save you up to £30 per month on your energy bill. These savings could be even larger if you walk or cycle to your place of work.

Of course, the amount of money that could be saved by commuting instead of working from home will fluctuate from person to person. If you can’t quite bring yourself to leave the comfort of your home office, there are a number of other ways that you can cut your energy spending.

Could homeworkers save money on energy bills without returning to work?

Use natural light

You would be surprised how much money you could save by switching up the space that you work in. To use less energy, try working in front of a window or in a room that is filled with natural light. This will reduce the amount of time that lights are turned on in your home each day.

Get a smart thermostat

Sometimes, the best way to cut down on spending is to physically see the bill going up each day! Smart thermostats are a great way to keep tabs on how much energy you’re using. You can even connect the thermostat up with your phone so that you can check your energy usage in the middle of a conference call!

Group together

If you have friends or colleagues who also work from home, why not group together and share a workspace? If you alternate between homes each day, you can greatly reduce the cost of your energy bill.

Of course, sharing a workspace isn’t for everyone and you have to consider the practicality of working in the same home. However, it can be a brilliant option if you can make it work.

Layer up!

Heating makes up around 46% of the average energy bill. This can be even higher during the winter when temperatures drop and homeworkers turn to the thermostat to keep themselves warm.

To save money on your electricity bill, consider wrapping up instead of turning on the heating. Some thermal layers and thick socks could save you a huge amount of cash! While this tip may seem a little old fashioned, layering up is one of the easiest ways to save energy when working from home.

