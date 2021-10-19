Energy price cap to increase by 33%? Here’s how you can soften the blow

Wholesale gas prices have QUADRUPLED this year, sending the cost of household energy soaring.

Sadly, further energy price rises may be just around the corner. That’s because the current energy price cap, which limits the cost per unit of energy suppliers can charge, is set to increase substantially when it’s next reviewed.

So what can you do to protect your wallet? Let’s take a look.

Will the energy price cap increase by a third?

According to economic analyst Samuel Tombs, the futures prices of electricity and natural gas suggest Ofgem’s energy price cap will increase by 33% when it’s reviewed in April 2022.

As wholesale costs are already higher than the current price cap, it’s a near certainty that all suppliers will hike their prices up to April’s new limit. This means higher energy bills are on the way for all of us, though some will be thankful that any increase in April will come after the colder months.

Despite this, it is worth knowing that some suppliers are calling for the price cap to be increased before April, claiming it is ‘unfit for purpose‘. A host of energy suppliers have folded this year and many have put their demise down to the cap. That’s because suppliers have been unable to recoup the costs of soaring wholesale costs by hiking prices.

Despite these criticisms, the government has recently confirmed that they have no plans to increase the price cap before April.

How much will my bills rise in April?

Should the energy price cap increase by 33% as suggested, then a typical household on a default tariff will see their energy bill climb from £1,277 per year to £1,600 – an increase of £383.

Yet it’s important to take these figures as a rough guide only. That’s because energy usage varies considerably between households, and the cost per unit of energy can differ between regions.

Additionally, the price cap is reviewed twice a year in February and August, and any changes take effect in October and April. As a result, it’s possible that the price cap could be much higher, or lower, six months from April 2022. This is why it’s difficult to determine exactly how much prices will rise by over a 12-month period.

What is the current energy price cap? And how is it calculated?

The energy price cap means typical households on default tariffs currently face annual bills of £1,277. Meanwhile, prepayment customers face annual bills of £1,309.

Ofgem’s price cap includes the standing charge and the cost per kilowatt hour of electricity and gas. As a result, the price cap doesn’t mean that your energy bill is a fixed sum. In simple terms, the more energy you use, the greater the cost.

On its website, Ofgem says its cap helps to ‘keeps prices fair’ and ensures any drops in wholesale costs are passed to consumers. However, it’s worth knowing that wholesale energy costs aren’t the only factor that influences how the price cap is set.

The price cap is also influenced by network, policy and operating costs. It also takes into account the 5% VAT charge applied to energy bills, which suppliers don’t profit from.

Who is not impacted by the energy price cap?

Currently, there are two types of energy customers who aren’t affected by the price cap.

1. Those on fixed tariffs

Up until a few months ago, cheap fixed tariffs were all the rage. Yet many companies that offered these fixed deals have since gone bust due to rising wholesale prices.

For the small number of energy customers still enjoying cheaper energy through a fixed deal, they technically aren’t impacted by the current price cap. However, as cheap fixes have now disappeared for new customers, when fixed deals end for existing customers they’ll have to pay the same ‘price cap’ costs as everybody else.

2. Those on specialist ‘green’ tariffs

To promote renewable energy, Ofgem allows providers that offer green tariffs an exemption from the price cap. As a result, green providers, such as Good Energy, now sell energy at a much higher cost than the current cap.

If you’re unsure whether you’re on a green tariff, it’s worth contacting your supplier.

How can I protect my wallet from rising energy bills?

Unfortunately, rising energy bills will be unavoidable over the coming months. This is compounded by the fact that switching is likely to be pretty meaningless as all suppliers will charge up to the limit of the price cap.

Therefore, the main ways you can cut your energy costs this winter are to cut down your energy usage or make your home more energy-efficient.

So, for some useful energy-saving tips, see our guide offering ways to cut down your energy usage.

About the author Karl Talbot Karl is a writer specialising in investing and personal finance content. He regularly contributes articles on savings, bank accounts, mortgages, and loans. He was previously a Personal Finance Writer for MoneySavingExpert.