Brits could receive an extra £25 due to Storm Eunice! Are you eligible?

Storm Eunice has hit Britain today and is expected to cause temperatures around the country to plummet! The storm is bringing in huge gusts of wind that could see areas such as Scotland fall below zero!
While Storm Eunice may have put a stop to your outdoor plans this weekend, some people may be able to use the harsh weather to claim a payment from the DWP. Here’s why some Brits could receive an extra £25 and who could be eligible for the payment.
Could you claim a Cold Weather Payment due to Storm Eunice?
If you live in one of the worst-hit areas, you may be able to claim a Cold Weather Payment due to the storm. A Cold Weather Payment is a benefit offered by the government to households who have experienced zero-degree weather for a period of seven or more consecutive days. Those who are eligible can claim £25 for every seven consecutive days that they experience harsh weather conditions.
Storm Eunice is forecast to send some regions of the UK into sub-zero temperatures over the next few days. This is due to the huge gusts of wind that are being brought by the storm. As a result, some households may be able to get their hands on some extra cash!
A Cold Weather Payment is offered by the government to help cover the costs of energy bills during cold weather. It is likely that those in the hardest-hit areas will use more heating and electricity throughout this time.
Who is eligible for Cold Weather Payment?
To receive Cold Weather Payment, your local area must have experienced (or be forecast to receive) zero-degree or below weather for at least seven consecutive days. The payment is available between 1 November and 31 March.
The benefit is aimed at helping low-income households to keep up with increased heating and energy needs during colder months.
Therefore, you may be eligible for the payment if you receive:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-Based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Universal Credit
- Support for mortgage interest
Those living with a disability or caring for a disabled person may also be eligible for a Cold Weather Payment. As well as this, people who receive Child Tax Credit may be able to apply! If you have a baby or a child under the age of five years living in your home, it is important that they are kept warm, so you may be eligible for the payment too.
How do you claim a Cold Weather Payment?
If you are eligible for a Cold Weather Payment, you will be paid automatically! However, those with children under the age of five living in their homes may need to alert Jobcentre Plus or the Pension Service in order to receive the benefit.
If you do not receive your Cold Weather payment automatically, contact Jobcentre Plus or the Pension Service and explain that you should have received the benefit but have not.
Similarly, if you receive Universal Credit but have not received a Cold Weather Payment, you may need to add a note to your online account. Alternatively, you could ring the Universal Credit Helpline.
