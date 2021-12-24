Boxing Day sales: where to bag the best bargains!

Image source: Getty Images

One of the best ways to spend Boxing Day is to use the money you were gifted for Christmas to treat yourself to a shopping spree.

Black Friday weekend was almost a month ago; however, many retailers in the UK are still offering some excellent post-Christmas deals. Luckily, Boxing Day in the UK means great offers and an array of money-saving opportunities to make the most of!

To prepare for your post-Christmas splash, here are the best Boxing Day sales that could save you money on items that you love.

The best places to splash your cash on Boxing Day 2021

Every year, Brits flock to the shops on Boxing Day to spend vouchers and cash gifts. As a result, retailers take the opportunity to push excellent offers and encourage potential customers into their stores.

The Boxing Day sales can be extremely hit and miss! However, if you know where to look, it is easy to bag yourself some fantastic bargains. Here are the best places to spend your Christmas cash this year.

Next

This year, Next is offering at least 50% off of all sale items in its Boxing Day sale! The sale starts on Christmas Eve online and on the 27 December in stores. If you’re quick, you could find some brilliant bargains on items such as handbags, shoes and coats.



Boots

If you fancy treating yourself to some new cosmetics, Boots could be a great place to look this Boxing Day. The store is offering up to 50% off a fantastic range of items, including popular makeup and skincare products, toiletries and gift sets.

Popular picks from Boots include the No7 hydrate and glow collection bundle, which is reduced by £83, and the Bobbi Brown luxury brush collection set, which is reduced by £26.34.

Boohoo

Online shoppers will be pleased to know that Boohoo.com has some excellent Boxing Day bargains lined up. If you want to get earlier access, you can sign up to join the VIP list. Doing so will give you access to exclusive discounts and discounted premier delivery.

Some of the best Boohoo Boxing Day deals include clothes for under £3! You could bag yourself a whole new outfit for under £10 if you’re lucky!

DFS

Updating your home is a great way to kick off the New Year. Luckily, DFS is hosting a fantastic Boxing Day sale that could get you up to 50% off selected sofas. While it may still be Christmas Eve, the sofa store has jumped the gun and already begun its Boxing Day offers.

You can shop the DFS winter sale online now or visit your local store to grab yourself a great deal.

The Fragrance Shop

The Fragrance Shop is known for offering excellent deals on perfume and fragrance gifts. As a result, the store does not disappoint when it comes to Boxing Day! It’s offering up to 50% off selected fragrances, and if you sign up for a membership, you can access even cheaper prices.

Even better, NHS workers can bag an extra 10% off of their orders!

JD Sports

JD Sports is offering 50% off their Christmas gifts. This is a great offer to make the most of if you are in need of some new trainers or perhaps a winter coat. The popular sportswear store has already started its Boxing Day sale. This means that you may need to act fast to get your hands on the best deals!

