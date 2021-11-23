Boris Johnson saves money with Peppa Pig: cheap days out

Image source: Getty Images

Boris Johnson can show us all a thing or two about getting a good deal and saving money. This November, he took his family to visit Peppa Pig World. The canny PM took advantage of the fact that Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park offers reduced rates on November weekends.

And there are plenty more cheap days out available for the prime minister to enjoy! If you want to entertain your family on a budget and save money, it pays to keep up with the latest offers. Many of these can be found off season.

Wintry cheap days out at theme parks

Winter is off-season for many theme parks and some close until spring. Others stay open but don’t open all of their attractions, so off-peak discounts are definitely worth looking out for.

Tickets are usually cheaper when booked in advance. The cost of cheap days out can depend on the size of your party and the ages of the children. For example, Harry Potter World is free for children under four, and at Peppa Pig World, children under a metre tall get in for nothing.

If you buy an annual pass to a theme park, the more you go the better value it is, so it pays to visit during the winter months.

If you are trying to save money, it’s important to note that visiting a theme park can still be quite expensive, even during off-peak times. Often, it’s more than £100 for a family trip.

Some theme parks make the most of Christmas with added extras like visits to Santa Claus and ice skating. In fact, you can sometimes end up paying out more for a winter day out at a theme park and find yourself reaching for the credit card.

If that sounds a bit steep, there are lots of other cheap days out to enjoy without breaking the bank.

Cheap days out in the outdoors

Getting the whole family out before it gets dark can be challenging in the depths of winter. That’s important to bear in mind if you are travelling some distance to a theme park or other pricey attraction. Some cheap days out in the open air will be cut short at about 4pm.

Aim to make the most of the local area:

Outdoor ice rinks can be fun. They usually cost around £12 for an adult and not much less for a child. Bear in mind this is only for about an hour! Look out for off-peak discounts, for example on weekdays or early morning.

Put on warm coats and wellies and go exploring in the woods and countryside.

Go to the beach! It may be too cold to swim or paddle (for most) but beaches in winter are less crowded and often more spectacular.

Visit a Christmas market. Some have been cancelled this year but there are still plenty to visit. Smaller Christmas markets and fairs may be going ahead, so check locally. A word of warning, though, it’s easy to spend too much at a market. If you’re looking for cheap days, be sure to set a budget before you go to a market.

Cheap days out indoors

When the weather is really bad, there are plenty of cheap days out to enjoy while keeping warm indoors.

Winter is a great time to visit local museums and art galleries.

For more active families, a trip to the local swimming pool or sports centre is a great way to burn off some energy.

A trip to the panto can be fun. Tickets to professional pantomimes with recognisable stars can be quite pricey. Fortunately, amateur companies put on good Christmas shows for a fraction of the price. Sometimes, this is more fun for kids because with a smaller audience there are more opportunities for audience participation.

There’s nothing cosier than an afternoon in the cinema watching a good movie. There are lots of ways to save money on cinema tickets. For example, you can book to go at off-peak times or on weekdays. Booking through services like Meerkat Movies can also save you some cash.

Going bowling can keep the family entertained for a few hours. It’s one of the best cheap days out for all ages.

The benefits of a cheap day out

Spending quality time with your family away from work doesn’t have to cost very much. Look out for savings, and go for a day when you can get a good deal – as Boris did!

And don’t forget to check out the vouchers and cheap days out available on discount sites like Groupon and VoucherCodes.

