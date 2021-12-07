Are you eligible for the government’s £10 Christmas bonus? Here’s how to check

Image source: Getty Images

Christmas is often considered a time of giving, and this year, even the government is getting in on the act. So are you one of the millions eligible for a £10 festive bonus?

Here’s how to check whether you’re eligible, and how you can claim.

What is the government’s £10 Christmas bonus?

The government’s Christmas bonus is a one-off payment of £10 made during December. The cash is tax free and won’t impact your eligibility for any benefits you currently receive.

If you qualify for the bonus, then the payment will be made automatically and will appear as ‘DWP XB’ on your bank statement. ‘DWP’ refers to the Department for Work and Pensions.

There is no recent data available for exactly how many people qualify for the payment, but in 2017/18, it was reported that 16 million people claimed the bonus. If similar numbers bag the cash this year, then the scheme will cost the government a cool £160 million.

How can you check whether you’re eligible for the bonus?

You’ll pocket the £10 bonus if you claim the State Pension and are an ‘ordinarily resident’ in the UK.

You’ll also get it if you claim any of the following benefits, and you must have claimed during the first week of December (6 to 13 December:

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit – the guarantee element

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension

