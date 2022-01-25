6 simple strategies to slash your soaring energy bills

Image source: Getty Images

As consumers, we’re facing an onslaught of rising living costs. Fuelled by a growing global energy crisis, nothing ‘hits home’, if you’ll excuse the pun, more so than the exorbitant hikes in gas and electricity costs.

There are long-term strategies to reduce your overall energy costs. Still, these generally come with a high capital outlay, which you may not be able to afford right now. But you still need to do something to bring down the rising monthly electric bill, right?

I’ve rounded up six simple strategies that you can apply immediately to start saving on those bills from today.

1. Switch off plugs at the wall

Walk around your home and check for any plug sockets that are switched on but the appliances are not currently in use. TVs, computers, toothbrush chargers and lamps are all excellent examples. These will slowly sap away energy and add to your bill unnecessarily. Make a habit of not only switching off the appliance but the plug socket too.

2. Curb the kettle boiling

Hands up if you tend to fill the kettle several times a day, only to pour out enough for a single cup of tea? It’s another small waste of energy that can add up over time. Save on energy costs by only boiling the water you need. If you have a flask handy, even better! Boil up a whole kettle in the morning, pour into the flask and use throughout the day at no extra cost.

3. Dial down the thermostat

While everyone will have their own comfortable temperature, the ideal room temperature is considered to be between 18-21 degrees during the winter months. Ideally, you should have some way to measure your home’s temperature and use heating sensibly to achieve a steady ambient temperature. Layer up your clothes and drop your thermostat by even one degree to reduce your energy bill.

4. Seal up draughts

There’s no bigger waste of energy when heating your home than a draught bringing in cold air. Check your windows and door frames for any gaps. As an interim measure, you can roll up a towel or sheet and use it to block the draught. Ideally, you should seal draughty frames with a draught excluder or a silicone sealer as appropriate. Keep doors between rooms closed to keep the warm air contained.

5. Wash full loads

There’s no denying the convenience of a dishwasher and a washing machine. They’re far more energy-efficient than handwashing, but not when you wash half loads. Be sure to completely fill your dishwasher or washing machine before turning it on to save on energy costs.

6. Shower if you can

While there’s nothing more relaxing than unwinding in a bubble bath, running a bath burns through energy. Opting for a shower can save on your bill. The major caveat here is time and the type of shower you have. A ten-minute shower using a power shower is the equivalent of filling a 150-litre tub. As such, you won’t be reducing your energy consumption. A standard shower of four minutes, on the other hand, is far more energy-efficient and will help you save.

Bonus tip: place a bucket in your shower to collect water while it warms up. This water can be used elsewhere, such as for watering plants.

Final word

The above strategies are quick and easy wins to reduce your energy consumption and costs. Long-term strategies that look to create a more holistic energy-efficient home, such as insulation, installing energy-efficient appliances and double-glazing windows, take more upfront investment but will future-proof you against rising energy costs.

Vee Tardrew