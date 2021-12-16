5 wallet-friendly ideas to have a merry Christmas on a tight budget

Image source: Getty Images

Christmas can be a stressful time for those with limited disposable income. The onslaught of advertising and promotional campaigns is specifically designed to get us to part with our pounds. A lot of them! And you may just be feeling a little worse for wear at the costs to celebrate the festive season.



If this is you, don’t despair! I’ve prepared five fantastic wallet-friendly tips on how to have a merry and joyful Christmas without breaking the bank. Who knows, you may even enjoy creating some new traditions while being able to save some pennies and avoid the woeful Janu-worry.

1. Get crafty with DIY Christmas decorations

Let’s face it: as a nation, Britain goes big when it comes to Christmas decorations. But if you’re looking to cut costs this Christmas, this could be the first aspect to reconsider. Instead of new, store-bought decorations, how about getting the kids involved to create some brilliantly beautiful pieces from recycling or upcycling common household items?

Whether it’s pine cone ornaments, paper stars or toilet roll crackers – with a bit of glue and glitter at the ready and a quick Pinterest search, you can whip up a dazzling display in no time!

2. Gifting on a budget

Gifting is probably the most expensive part of Christmas. Why not start a new trend amongst your family and friends? Set a maximum gift price – and stick to it! Or why not try Secret Santa instead?

Another idea is to commit to only pre-loved gifts that you can pick up in charity shops. This way, not only do you save money, but also you cut down on unnecessary plastics and packaging, making Christmas better for the planet too! It’s a double-whammy win!

Naturally, if you have a creative streak, you could also choose to skip the stores completely and make some fabulous homemade gifts.

3. Free Christmas activities

While pantos and Christmas fairs may hold a special place in our hearts, ticket costs can add up quickly if you’re looking to fill up the festive season with activities. Fortunately, there’s a host of entirely free or budget-friendly activities you can do, while making wonderful Yuletide memories. We recently published an article with 10 fantastic free Christmas activities, including the likes of taking a walk to count Christmas lights, baking mince pies and putting on a family Christmas play. These activities are equally enjoyable but without the price tag!

4. Christmas dinner on a budget

The traditional Christmas dinner can easily eat into your budget, especially if you succumb to the ‘special deals’ and ‘premium ranges’ in store. (And let’s be straight, it’s damn hard to say no to that limited edition pack of camembert and cranberry crisps, isn’t it?) But if you’re looking to keep the purse strings in check this Christmas, it is possible to still put on a delicious spread for dinner. One of our writers is doing just that for under £50!

Would you possibly consider serving chicken instead of turkey? If that’s stepping too far away from tradition for you, then perhaps frozen turkey is an option. It costs less per kilo, and with the right amount of time to defrost, will be every bit as scrumptious as a fresh one.

5. Focus on what’s really important at Christmas

If there’s anything the last two years should’ve taught us, it’s that life is unpredictable and uncertain, and what really matters is the precious time we have to spend with our loved ones.

Be present as opposed to worrying about the number of presents. This time should be about making memories and traditions. Sing carols, play games and laugh together. Because at the end of the day, aren’t those times the greatest gift of all?



About the author Vee Tardrew