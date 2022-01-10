5 skills to learn in 2022 that could improve your income prospects

Image source: Getty Images

Every year, LinkedIn publishes a list of the most in-demand skills. Both businesses and workers can use it to inform their training and learning needs. Whether you are a graduate fresh out of university, looking to change careers or simply want to earn something extra on the side, here are five skills to consider learning in 2022 to boost your income.

1. Search engine optimisation (SEO)

When you type something into Google (or any of the other search engines), it shows you countless results. In the background, the search engine makes some complex decisions about which pages to show you.

There are ways to improve a website’s visibility. Mostly because businesses want to ensure it appears in front of the competition when people search for a product or service. In simple terms, this is what SEO is all about. And currently, it is one of the most sought after skills as businesses are looking for ways to bring organic views to their websites. Not only that but the shift to remote working has also increased the prospects to start a side hustle and work from anywhere in the world.

2. Blockchain

Blockchain technology has been gathering steam in the last few years. This is largely due to the opportunity it offers as a decentralised network and the recent mainstream rise of cryptocurrencies as alternative investments. Demand for skilled blockchain developers is constantly rising. And this has inspired many to consider a career in blockchain development.

In essence, let’s look at a bank as a financial institution. It will store the details of all its customers in a centralised server. Also, it will be the custodian of that information (also known as a centralised network). In contrast, a blockchain stores the information across the different computers that maintain the network (known as a decentralised network). Hence, everyone has a record of all the transactions, it becomes harder for the network to be compromised.

3. Video editing

During the pandemic, businesses have leapt further into the digital world. At the same time, millions of workers have been forced out of work and suddenly found themselves with a lot of time on their hands. This has created an opportunity that some have capitalised on more than others. For example, 77% of Gen Z have taken on a side hustle during the pandemic.

Video editing is quickly becoming a business priority because of consumers’ appetite for video content. According to Cisco, as much as 82% of all internet traffic in 2022 will come from video streaming. In a tight labour market, learning how to edit or montage video content can significantly improve your prospects of landing a better paying job or securing a short-term gig.

4. Coding

The next in-demand skill is unsurprising because of how integral technology has become to both our day-to-day lives and the world of work. Nowadays, being able to code has become the next big thing, and simply being computer literate doesn’t really cut it anymore.

In essence, someone who can code can feed commands into machines in a language that they can understand. Think of it like Neo in the Matrix. The ability to develop machine learning models and apply statistical approaches to large datasets (using programming languages such as Python) turns programmers into some of the most south after professionals nowadays.

And the best part is that you don’t need a computer science degree to learn to code.

5. Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud

It’d be a surprise if Amazon was not on the list in some form. I’m sure I don’t need to explain what Amazon does, but an interesting aspect is that one of its most profitable branches has nothing to do with either books or selling physical goods.

You guessed it, I’m talking about its proprietary cloud service – Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS is one of the quickest-growing segments in Amazon’s portfolio that provides servers, storage, networking, remote computing, email, mobile development and cyber security.

According to the State of Cloud report, 80% of respondents feel that cloud certification leads to a higher salary and more than half (52%) believe it has expanded their career development prospects. AWS is currently the most utilised public cloud, which makes AWS-certified professionals more attractive, as cited by 82% of hiring managers.

About the author Atanas Nikolaev