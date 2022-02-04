5 budgeting tips to help you beat inflation

Image source: Getty Images

The recent surge of inflation in the UK has left many Brits at a loss with their budget and in need of some budgeting tips. Notably, the prices of household bills are rising, yet growth in the National Living Wage remains much slower.

As a result, inflation has taken a chunk out of budgets across the UK, and a rising number of households are struggling to make ends meet. If inflation has taken a toll on your budget, here are five budgeting tips to adjust your spending and beat the rising costs of living!

1. Adjust your salary expectations

Unfortunately, the National Living Wage has not risen to the same levels as inflation. This means that your salary may not stretch as far as it used to. Consequently, it’s wise to change your salary expectations in order to stay within your limits and create a strong budgeting plan.

Adjusting your salary expectations involves rethinking what your monthly pay can cover. For example, a year ago, a monthly wage of £2,000 per month may have covered all of your household expenses and left you with £500 to save or spend.

Now, rising costs of living could reduce your monthly spending opportunities. Instead, the same wage may now only just be enough to cover household expenses.

Adjusting your salary expectations to account for inflation will prevent you from spending more than you can afford. While you may have had £500 to spare a year ago, in 2022 you might have to be careful about unnecessary spending.

2. Save whenever you can

Prices are expected to continue to rise throughout the year. As a result, it makes sense to try to save money wherever possible to prepare for future price hikes. This may mean cutting back on luxury purchases that you previously fitted into your budget. Being savvy with your spending now could save you from running into problems in the future.

If you do plan to up your savings in your new budget, you should consider savings accounts that offer competitive interest rates. High interest rates will enable your money to keep pace with inflation as much as is possible despite the rising costs of living. Take a look at our top-rated savings accounts to find the best rates for your money.

3. Be prepared

One of the most useful tips for budgeting during periods of high inflation is to prepare. This means understanding the bills could potentially increase and prioritising these each month.

For example, it’s just been confirmed that the price of energy will hike by 54% in April. To prepare for this, you could try to cut down other expenses in your budget to make room for the extra costs. Doing this will prevent you from getting caught out by this and other price hikes.

4. Prioritise important payments

When you receive your wage each month, be sure to pay your most important bills first. Likewise, you should try to organise your bills payments so that they fall around the same time that you get paid.

This reduces your chances of spending money before you have paid off your most expensive or important bills. Necessities such as your mortgage, gas and food bills should take priority in your budgeting plan.

5. Increase your pension contributions

A good budget plan isn’t just about short-term spending. You should also think about the future. Rising costs of living mean that Brits need to increase their pension pots in order to have a comfortable retirement later in life. With this in mind, it may be a good idea to increase your monthly pension contributions and account for this in your budget.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Ruby Layram Ruby is a freelance writer who enjoys writing about all things personal finance. After embarking on her own side hustle journey three years ago, Ruby is passionate about helping others to learn about the ins and outs of persona... Read More