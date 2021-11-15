12% off Amazon trick: how to check if you’re eligible ahead of Black Friday

Image source: Getty Images

Black Friday kicks off on 26 November, with many Amazon shoppers hoping to bag a bargain on the retailer’s busiest day of the year.

But did you know that you may be able to bag yourself a 12% discount with one trick? Here’s the lowdown, plus other Amazon tips, ahead of the big day.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday first began in the United States, and takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. It’s the day where retailers traditionally offer big one-day discounts in the run-up to Christmas, though some Black Friday sales now last for a whole weekend, ending on ‘Cyber Monday’.

A number of UK retailers began to jump on the Black Friday bandwagon around 2014. However, the day is very much associated with Amazon.

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 26 November.

Are you eligible for an Amazon discount ahead of Black Friday?

Here’s how to discover whether you can bag yourself an Amazon discount of up to 12%. Both deals described below will apply on top of any discounts on Black Friday itself.

£6 Amazon discount by topping up £50

If you have an Amazon account, you may be eligible for a free £6 to spend if you top up your account balance by £50. This is effectively a 12% discount.

To qualify, you must have made an Amazon purchase within the past 12 months and not have topped up your balance within the past three years.

If that applies to you, then you just need to visit this Amazon link and top up your account by £50, by 31 December.

The code can be used on pretty much anything at Amazon (except a Prime membership), including purchases made through third-party sellers.

£6 Amazon discount by buying £50 worth of gift cards

If you sign in to your account via this Amazon link, you can see if you’re eligible for a £6 discount code when you buy £50 worth of Amazon gift cards.

To qualify for the offer, you must click the ‘register for the promotion’ button on the Amazon website, and not have purchased any gift cards within the last three years.

If this applies to you, then you’ll need to buy £50 worth of Amazon gift cards by 31 December.

The code is valid until 14 February 2022. However, unlike the offer above, it’s only valid on items sold and dispatched by Amazon, not third-party sellers.

Can you grab a £40 gift card through the Amazon credit card?

While the above tips offer a nifty way to grab yourself an Amazon discount before or after Black Friday, you may also wish to explore the Amazon credit card if you’re looking to score some free credit.

That’s because the Amazon credit card now offers a £40 gift card for new customers signing up, which is applied to your account when you activate the card. You also earn three Amazon ‘reward points’ for every £2 you spend at Amazon if you’re a Prime member, or 1.5 points per £2 if you aren’t. Purchases made outside of Amazon will earn you half a point for every £2 spent. For every 1,000 points you earn you can get a £10 Amazon Gift Card.

As an added bonus, the card also offers a three-month 0% spending period. However, it’s worth knowing that you can get far longer interest-free spending periods with other 0% purchase credit cards.

As it’s a credit card, you’ll have to undergo a credit check when you apply. Amazon has an eligibility checker on its website, so you can see your chances of acceptance beforehand, without impacting your credit score. Rep APR is 21.9%.

Can you grab a bargain in the early Black Friday sale?

While Black Friday isn’t until the end of the month, Amazon runs an ‘early Black Friday‘ sale. The retailer says its early sale offers up to 45% off on thousands of items until Thursday 18 November.

While it’s possible you could bag a decent offer, the biggest discounts are likely to appear on Black Friday itself.

Interested in reading more about Black Friday? See our article that explains eight ways to avoid a Black Friday shopping hangover.

About the author Karl Talbot Karl is a writer specialising in investing and personal finance content. He regularly contributes articles on savings, bank accounts, mortgages, and loans. He was previously a Personal Finance Writer for MoneySavingExpert.