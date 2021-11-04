10 cheap places to buy a real Christmas tree this year

Image source: Getty Images

Now that Halloween has been and gone, it’s time to start the Christmas prep! And by far one of the biggest tasks when preparing for Christmas is finding the perfect tree.

The cost of the average real Christmas tree is £55, which is a huge expense for something that will only be up for a matter of weeks. Luckily, you don’t have to stop an age-old tradition to save some cash this Christmas.

Here’s a look at 10 of the cheapest places to buy a real tree this year.

What are the cheapest places to buy a real Christmas tree?

Real Christmas Trees

As the name suggests, Real Christmas Trees is a company that offers a wide range of freshly cut trees. The trees are all grown at a farm in the West Midlands and customers can currently claim 20% off of all decorations and lights.

Cheapest tree price? £36 Online or in store? Online Delivery available? Yes – within five working days Delivery costs? Depends on tree size and destination

Clickmas Trees

Clickmas Trees sells a fine selection of Nordmann Firs that are grown in the UK. The trees are guaranteed to last all Christmas and come in a variety of sizes to suit your needs.

Cheapest tree price? £35 Online or in store? Online Delivery available? Yes – and customers in London or Kent can choose a time slot. Click and collect is also available Delivery costs? £9.95

Christmas Trees Delivered

Christmas Trees Delivered has been supplying the UK with fantastic trees for over 30 years. The website operates as the online Christmas Tree webshop for the award-winning Camden Garden Centre. If you order your tree before 30 November, you will receive a free table-top tree worth £11.99.

Cheapest tree price? £44.99 Online or in store? Online Delivery available? Yes – delivery begins on 25 November Click and collect is also available Delivery costs? £20

Aldi

Aldi is renowned for feeding the nation with budget-priced food. But, I bet you didn’t know that the European store is also a great place to purchase a budget Christmas tree. While you wait for the trees to be available in store, you can use Aldi’s Christmas tree guide to find the perfect tree for you.

Cheapest tree price? £14.99 Online or in store? In store Delivery available? No Delivery costs? N/A

Amazon

They say that you can buy just about anything on Amazon and this includes a real Christmas tree that will be delivered straight to your door! Many of the trees that are stocked on the website have been grown here in the UK. To find the best tree on Amazon, read through product reviews to find a reputable seller with excellent feedback.

Cheapest tree price? £41.99 Online or in store? Online Delivery available? Yes Delivery costs? Depends on seller

Robert Dyas

Robert Dyas has a fine selection of Nordmann Fir real Christmas trees that are already available to buy either online or in store. The trees are all grown in the UK and don’t drop their needles. This makes them an excellent option for families with younger children or pets.

Cheapest tree price? £49.99 Online or in store? Online and in store Delivery available? Yes – to most UK postcodes (check online for excluded postcodes)

Delivery costs? Delivery costs? Free

Christmas Trees Direct

Christmas Trees Direct is an online shop that sells all things Christmas tree-related. The company doesn’t just sell real trees. It also sells a great selection of wreaths, lights, baubles and gifts. All trees are of premium quality and are delivered straight from the company’s farm.

Cheapest tree price? £44.99 Online or in store? Online Delivery available? Yes – premium next day delivery is also available Delivery costs? Depends on tree size and delivery option

Thompson & Morgan

Thompson & Morgan have been in the gardening game since 1855. This means that they know a thing or two about growing the best Christmas trees. Trees are available to purchase in person or online.

Cheapest tree price? £22.99 Online or in store? Online Delivery available? Yes Delivery costs? £4.99

Christmas Trees Wales

Christmas Trees Wales has been supplying trees for 25 years. It is a family run business that grows and cares for the Christmas trees at their nursery in Monmouthshire. The company’s trees can also be found in Cardiff Ikea and Wentwood Forest near Newport.

Cheapest tree price? £24 Online or in store? Online and in store Delivery available? No Delivery costs? N/A

Wilko

Wilko sells a selection of high-quality Nordmann Fir trees that all have fantastic needle-holding abilities. This means that the trees are ideal for family settings with young children or pets. They are also a great option for those who have allergies.

Cheapest tree price? £50 Online or in store? Online and in store Delivery available? Yes – starting on 25 November Delivery costs? £5 – or free for orders over £100

What are the cheapest places to buy an artificial Christmas tree?

Artificial Christmas trees are ideal for people who have allergies or for families with young children. While they may not grow from the ground, artificial trees are a great festive addition to any home. Furthermore, artificial trees can last for several years, making them an investment. The cheapest places to buy an artificial Christmas tree in 2021 include:

Argos – trees starting at £12

Homebase – prices starting at £50

White Stores – trees come with a 12-year warranty

