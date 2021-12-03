What Brits want from their ‘dream job’ revealed!

Image source: Getty images

Everyone would love to work in their dream job. But what exactly does this mean? What is a dream job and what are the features that make it ideal? RAJA Workplace has conducted a study to find out more on this, including what Brits value the most in their working environment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the findings and a few tips on how to increase your odds of landing your dream job.

What are the main features of a dream job?

A third of the 2,000 UK workers polled in the RAJA Workplace survey believe that they are currently working in their dream job.

So, what exactly does this ideal job entail? Here are the key features according to the survey’s participants:

A 21 to 30-hour working week

An annual salary of £44,355

29 days annual holiday per year

A commute that’s 16 to 20 minutes long

A supportive boss

What else do Brits value in the workplace?

Apart from the factors highlighted above, the study shows that Brits have several other requirements for a dream job in terms of the work environment, work culture and benefits.

When it comes to the work environment, for example, one of the things that workers value include a well-organised, comfortable and tidy space including comfy chairs and desks. Workers also value other perks such as free beverages like tea and coffee, and things like soft lighting and adequate storage space.

In regards to workplace culture, the survey found that Brits want friendly coworkers and the opportunity to interact and collaborate with them on occasion.

Benefits-wise, the study found that Brits want regular pay rises, an excellent pension, bonuses for good work, a day off on their birthdays, health and dental insurance, training opportunities and casual office attire.

How can you increase your odds of getting your dream job?

Are you currently out of work or feeling dissatisfied with your current position? Your dream job could be out there. However, it’s unlikely that it will simply fall into your lap or that you will stumble into it.

If you hope to land your dream job, you need to put yourself in the best position to get it. Here are a few steps that can help.

1. Know what you want

An important first step in getting your dream job is to identify your priorities. What exactly matters to you? What do you want your dream job to offer?

Here are a few questions that can help:

What do you enjoy doing or what do you find meaningful?

How much money do you need to make?

What are you willing to compromise on?

What are your skill sets, and where do you have gaps?

Having a clear vision of what you want exactly will help you identify a path for getting there.

2. Network

Getting into a particular work field will be much easier if you already know people in the field. A large number of people actually get their dream jobs through networking.

There are numerous ways to network and connect. Two standout ways are attending industry events and using networking sites such as LinkedIn to discover people and communities in your dream field or job.

3. Write a killer CV

The main goal of a CV is to help you land an interview.

Once you have a particular position in mind, the best way to increase your odds of getting an interview is by tailoring your CV to that particular job.

That could mean adjusting your work objectives to reflect what the employer is looking for. It might also entail customising your list of qualifications and skills to the requirements of the specific job.

Here are three questions to keep in mind when writing a CV that could help put you in a good position to get an interview.

Can you either make or save money for your new employer?

Are you innovative?

Do you have the necessary skills for the position?

Also, check out these five classic mistakes to avoid when writing your CV.

4. Ace the interview

The interview is the most important part of getting your dream job. After all, this is where you win or lose the job. You will need to put on an award-winning performance and the way to do it is to simply be prepared. This entails both research and practice.

Learn everything you can about your employer and the job you’re applying for. Prepare for common interview questions and have a friend conduct a mock interview for practice.

On the day of the interview, be on time, presentable, and well organised to create a good first impression. If you’ve done your homework and are adequately prepared, then you’ll be one step closer to scoring your dream job.

