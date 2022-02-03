Revealed! The UK’s best job for 2022 (it pays over £55,000!)

Image source: Getty Images

The best job in the UK for 2022 has been revealed by Glassdoor, the popular global job website. So, what exactly is this job? And what makes it better than the rest? Sean LaPointe takes a look.

What is the best job in the UK?

According to Glassdoor, Java Developer, a role that involves the development of web applications and software, is the best job in the UK for 2022.

Glassdoor compiled the list of best jobs in the UK based on three selection criteria:

Job satisfaction Earning potential The number of job openings

Java Developer came out on top after getting the highest overall score based on these three factors.

In terms of job satisfaction, it scored a rating of 4.1 out of 5. Earnings-wise, Java developers can expect to make an average of £55,381 per year. In terms of vacancies, Glassdoor discovered a total of 1,567 openings for this specific role, with 71% of these being remote roles.

What other jobs were ranked highly?

Enterprise Architect came second on the list of best jobs in the UK for 2022. Enterprise architects oversee the entire infrastructure of a company’s IT platform to ensure it meets the company’s needs. The role pays an average of £73,898 (which is actually the highest pay in Glassdoor’s list of jobs). There were a total of 1,328 openings for this role, with 91% of these being remote.

In third place was Product Manager, a role that comes with an average salary of £60,656. Product managers are typically in charge of the strategy and blueprint for a company’s product or product line. There were a total of 1,432 job openings for product managers, with 88% of these being remote.

The roles of Full-Stack Engineer and Data Scientist complete the top five. Here’s a wider look at what the top 10 list looks like:

Job Median base salary Job satisfaction No. of job openings 1 Java Developer £55,381 4.1/5 1,567 2 Enterprise Architect £73,898 4.1/5 1.328 3 Product Manager £60,656 4.1/5 1,432 4 Full-Stack Engineer £47,320 4.3/5 1,074 5 Data Scientist £49,449 4.2/5 1,011 6 HR Manager £48,443 4.4/5 751 7 Corporate Recruiter £46,215 4.6/5 877 8 HR Business Partner £50,000 4.3/5 655 9 Front-End Engineer £43,803 4.2/5 1,525 10 Marketing Manager £47,320 4.2/5 1.139

Meanwhile, here are a few other highlights from Glassdoor’s findings:

Software Engineer is the role with the most vacancies (3,599).

The role of Corporate Recruiter has the highest level of job satisfaction (4.6 out of 5).

For those who prefer working remotely, UX Designer has the highest percentage of job vacancies with remote working opportunities (95%).

What can be learnt from these findings?

The most popular industry on Glassdoor’s list of the best 25 jobs in the UK is STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), with a total of 11 jobs. This particular field could be one of your best bets for finding a fulfilling role this year.

In fact, according to Glassdoor’s economist, Lauren Thomas, the dominance of STEM jobs on the best jobs’ list could be a reflection of current workplace trends in the UK. There’s an increased desire among employees for “flexible working and positive work-life balance”. These are areas where STEM and tech have traditionally excelled.

The good news is that job vacancies in these fields are currently on the rise. This is especially true for tech. Recent data shows the number of job vacancies in this industry has now surpassed pre-pandemic levels in England and Wales.

Research shows that in 2021, tech companies posted more IT vacancies than all other British businesses combined.

Meanwhile, in the overall job market, figures from the ONS show that job vacancies have also recently hit a new record of 1.25 million as the economy recovers from Covid-19.

How can you land the job you want in 2022?

If you are currently on the hunt for a new job, whether in STEM or any other field, the high number of vacancies is certainly welcome news. It means that there are more opportunities out there for you.

