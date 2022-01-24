Half of Brits are considering quitting their jobs in 2022 for this main reason

Image source: Getty Images

Quitting your job – it’s something you’ve likely thought about at one time or the other. Perhaps you are even thinking of doing it this year.

Well, if you are, you are not alone. A new study has revealed that more than half of Brits are considering quitting their jobs in 2022! Here’s why.

How many Brits plan to quit their job this year?

According to new research from chewing gum brand Airwaves, up to 53% of Brits are considering quitting their jobs this year. The research revealed that statistically, 21 January was the date Brits were most likely to take the plunge.

Londoners were found to be the most dissatisfied with their current job, with up to 63% of workers in the capital contemplating quitting this year.

Meanwhile, workers in Scotland were found to be the least likely to quit, with just 46% considering such action.

Why do Brits want to quit their jobs?

The most common reason cited was wanting a better work-life balance. A third (33%) of respondents are considering quitting their job for this reason.

This is not entirely surprising. The pandemic has drastically altered how people view work. In fact, according to the Airwaves study, two-thirds of those polled (67%) said the pandemic had caused them to re-evaluate their work situation.

During the pandemic, some companies temporarily adopted hybrid working models that proved popular with many workers. Previous studies have actually supported the claim that hybrid work models are better for work-life balance.

It’s possible that many Brits now want to quit their current jobs to search for others that can offer a hybrid work model.

What else did the research reveal?

Here are some additional highlights from the study’s findings:

26% of those surveyed dream of quitting by simply not showing up for work.

People in their 20s were found to be the most likely to quit (60% for Gen-Zers), while those aged 45 and older were found to be the least likely (43%).

More men than women are considering quitting (56% vs 50%).

40% of respondents see January as the best month to start a new career.

What should you consider before quitting your job?

Whether you want to quit your job for better pay, growth opportunities, more satisfying work, a better work/life balance or simply because you dislike your boss, here are some things to keep in mind.

1. Think about why you want to leave

It’s important to consider making a career move if you feel it’s necessary.

That said, quitting your job is a major decision that should not be made lightly. Before you do anything, take some time to think about whether you truly want to leave.

If you’ve had a bad day at work or a disagreement with your boss, take some time to let things cool down first. Face the decision with a clear mind and review the job over a longer period of time.

You could make a list of what you dislike about the position and also what you like or benefit from by doing it, and then weigh the lists against each other. Only quit if you are absolutely certain that it is the best decision for you.

2. Be financially prepared

One possible consequence of quitting your job is a dip in your current finances. Unless you already have another source of income, you are more than likely going to feel the pinch.

Remember that finding a new stable job could take a long time, so you need to be prepared. That could mean having a temporary position lined up to transition into and to support you as you look for a more permanent position.

It could also mean ensuring that you have sufficient savings or an emergency fund that can support you during your period of unemployment. Experts advise saving at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses.

Having a temporary position lined up or an emergency fund to fall back on means you can approach your job search with confidence and patience rather than with haste and desperation.

3. Leave on a good note

Before leaving, ensure you are on good terms with both your co-workers and your boss. Yes, you might not be particularly fond of them, but remember that you are likely to require references from them in the future.

Your new employers might want to check your background, including your reputation at your former place of work before they hire you. If you leave on bad terms or with a bad reputation, it could seriously diminish your chances of bagging the new job you want.

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.