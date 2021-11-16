Travelling to the US? Don’t forget your worldwide travel insurance

Image source: Getty Images

The US reopened its borders to UK visitors on 8 November, and family and friends on both sides can be reunited once again. If you’re planning a trip to the States, your worldwide travel insurance is more important than ever. Here’s what you need to know.

What is a worldwide travel insurance policy?

It’s not a legal requirement to take out travel insurance. But without it, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic, you could easily put your health and your finances at risk if you don’t.

When taking out travel insurance, you’ll be asked several questions, including where you are travelling and how many people are travelling. Depending on your destination, your insurer may prompt you to take out a worldwide travel insurance policy.

A worldwide travel insurance policy covers you when travelling to Europe, Asia, North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and Antarctica.

You may also come across worldwide travel insurance policies that will or will not include the USA, Canada and the Caribbean. Worldwide policies sometimes exclude these countries due to the high cost of healthcare services in the destinations.

Your insurer may prompt you to take out a policy that specifically covers the USA, Canada and the Caribbean.

What does a worldwide travel insurance policy cover?

The cover offered by individual travel insurance policies varies, and that is why it’s always advisable to read through your policy carefully. Talk to your insurer to ensure that the cover you take out is adequate for your needs.

However, a comprehensive worldwide travel insurance policy should cover you for:

Medical expenses while you’re away

Expenses due to flight cancellation, travel delays, missed departures and trip curtailment

Lost, stolen or damaged personal possessions

Repatriation

Personal liability in case you accidentally harm another person or damage their possessions while away

Additionally, since we are in a pandemic, ensuring you’re covered for Covid-19-related issues makes sense. Ask your insurer to explain clearly what you are covered for when it comes to Covid-19. Keep in mind, though, that if you do anything against FCDO advice, you’ll invalidate your policy.

Is a worldwide travel insurance policy expensive?

Typically, a travel insurance policy won’t cost you much. However, there are times it can be expensive. Here are four key things that can affect the cost of your policy.

1. Your destination

Some countries have expensive healthcare systems, which results in your policy being more expensive to meet the potential costs. The USA, Canada and the Caribbean are all areas that fall in this category.

2. The number of travellers

Of course, the higher the number of travellers covered by a particular policy, the more expensive it will be.

3. Your age

Insurers consider older travellers more likely to make a medical claim than younger travellers. Therefore, the older you are, the more expensive your cover is likely to be.

4. Your health

If you have an underlying health condition, your premium is likely to be higher. Don’t be tempted to lie about your health, even if it means paying higher premiums – a simple lie can invalidate your policy or affect your ability to get the medical support you need while travelling.

