The in-demand side hustle that could earn you £7,500 extra!

A side hustle can be a great way to supplement your income and meet particular financial goals. Whether you’re looking for some extra cash to pay off credit card debt, boost your emergency fund, save for a dream vacation or put down a deposit on a house, it’s possible to find a side hustle that can help you on your way.

In this article, I take a look at one in-demand side hustle that could earn you up to £7,500 extra a year!

What side hustle could earn you £7,500 extra?

According to a study conducted by recruitment platform AppJobs, the most popular side hustle role for Brits looking to supplement their income this year is being a part-time delivery driver.

The data shows that those most interested in this role prefer jobs in the hospitality, retail and postal services sectors. And the good news for those who are interested in this side hustle is that it is in high demand. According to AppJobs’ CEO Alok Alstrom, this comes from increased consumer demand for greater convenience when shopping.

Buying things online and having them delivered swiftly has become the norm for a lot of people. This has particularly become the case as a result of the pandemic. Many people are opting to have their shopping delivered to them rather than going out into crowds.

The result has been an improvement in both the work and pay conditions for delivery drivers, which explains why it has become such a popular role for those looking to generate a second income.

So, how much can a part-time delivery driver make?

According to AppJobs, hourly rates range between £7 and £12. So, a delivery driver working 12 hours per week can earn up to £7,488 per year. That’s not a bad amount to add to your annual regular income.

What do you need to get started with this side hustle?

To become a delivery driver, you will, of course, need a bike, motorbike or car with proper insurance (i.e. business car insurance since you will be using the car for work).

You will also need a working mobile phone that dispatchers can use to contact you, for example, to let you know where and when to pick up your next order.

If you intend to provide delivery services through third-party companies or apps such as UberEats or Deliveroo, you will need to create an account with them.

The application process for these companies usually begins with signing up online and uploading relevant documents, such as a driver’s licence, insurance certificate, and proof of address. As part of your application, you may also be subject to a background check.

If you are approved, all that’s left to do is download the courier app and begin applying for shifts.

Aside from these third-party apps, you can also contact local restaurants, eateries, or stores to see whether they need part-time drivers to deliver for them.

What other side hustle ideas are popular?

Being a part-time delivery driver may be the most popular side hustle option, but which others are also popular?

One is freelancing, with 22% of British side hustle seekers reportedly looking to score a position in the freelance industry this year. The main advantage of freelancing is that you can choose where and when you want to work. You also get to choose the type of clients you work with and the kinds of projects you handle.

The third most popular side hustle idea, according to AppJobs, is pet sitting or walking. With little or no set-up costs, and half of all UK adults said to own at least one pet, it could be quite a lucrative side hustle if you play your cards right.

Cleaning jobs and handyman/handywoman jobs complete the top five most popular side hustles. Other roles that were also found to be popular among Brits include working as a virtual assistant and babysitting.

Sean LaPointe