8 hobbies that you could turn into a side hustle

They say that the best kind of work is work that you love. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to turn your favourite hobby into a side hustle in 2022! If you are in need of some extra cash or perhaps want to start your own small business, monetising your hobby is definitely something to consider.

Here are eight hobbies that can easily be turned into simple side hustles in 2022.



1. Gardening

Around 87% of UK households have a garden. As a result, green-fingered garden enthusiasts are always in demand! If you enjoy making flower beds, taking care of plants or even mowing lawns, you could start to charge homeowners for your services.

The best way to do this is to advertise your services across local social media groups or in the local paper. It is also a good idea to ask friends and family if they need any jobs doing in their garden. Freelance gardeners can charge anything up to £50 per hour!

2. Sewing

If you’re handy with a sewing machine, you may want to consider setting up your own business. There are a number of side hustle opportunities for sewers, including re-sizing suits or dresses, making bespoke outfits and accessories or mending clothing items that people aren’t ready to throw away.

Furthermore, all you need to start this side hustle is your needle and thread! Try spreading the word about your talents and advertising your skills on social media. Sewing is a great small business venture that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

3. Baking

During lockdown, home-based baking businesses took off with thousands of Brits tapping into their inner Mary Berry. Sweet treats never go out of fashion, which means there is always room in the market for new side hustle bakers.

Most beginners start by creating a social media page and uploading mouth-watering photos of their bakes. The only tricky part about this side hustle is delivering the goods to your customers. A good idea is to offer a collection service from your doorstep.

4. D.I.Y.

Assembling furniture, setting up a new TV or putting shelves on the wall aren’t easy tasks for everyone. As a result, you could turn your D.I.Y. skills into a profitable side hustle in 2022.

Sites such as Checkatrade and Airtasker are great places to advertise yourself as a handyman (or woman!). You may start with just a few jobs but could slowly build up a regular customer base and create a nice side income.

5. Social media

Social media is a booming industry with huge potential to make money. If you know how to get likes on Instagram or go viral on TikTok, social media could be the perfect place for your side hustle.

There are a number of social media side hustle opportunities to choose from including photo/video editing, social media management, caption writing and scheduling. The best thing about this side hustle idea is that it can be done from anywhere in the world!

6. Painting/drawing

If you enjoy creating art in your spare time, you could easily make money from your skills. People pay freelancers to design tattoos, illustrate books, create logos and even draw their pets!

The best place to start building your business are websites like Fiverr, which allow you to make a portfolio of your work. There are thousands of customers looking for gifted artists, and you can charge anything up to £100 per gig!

7. Photography

Stock photos are used almost everywhere – I’ve even used one with this article! Most of the time, websites source these photos from stock image websites, which are willing to pay photographers for their work.

You can sell photos on sites such as Shutterstock and make money each time your picture is purchased. Alternatively, you can set up your own at-home photo studio and charge customers to have their portraits taken.

8. Cleaning/organising

Cleaning and organising space can be a very therapeutic and enjoyable activity. However, a growing number of homeowners around the UK struggle to find the time to look after their homes.

Luckily, you can turn this into a side hustle by charging for home cleaning or tidying services. This is a side business that can easily be done outside of working hours. Furthermore, the ‘tap to tidy’ social media trend has generated an increasing demand for clean and tidy homes in the UK!

