What is ‘stagflation’ and how might it affect the markets?

The UK is experiencing a surge in inflation, which is causing Brits to cut their spending and tighten their belts. As a result, some experts are worried about possible ‘stagflation’. In fact, a recent piece in the Financial Times says that the UK Consumer Confidence Index and the continuing acceleration of inflation both point to this possible economic issue. So, what is stagflation, how might it affect the markets and how might investors respond?

Stagflation: what’s it all about?

Stagflation is a term that refers to high rates of inflation paired with slow economic growth and high unemployment rates. Put simply, stagflation is a period of inflation in which a country’s gross domestic product experiences a decline.

During stagflation, consumers struggle to keep up with rising prices. The value of earnings drops but consumers have to spend more on consumer goods. This results in many people feeling out of their depth and can lead to an economic crisis.

How could stagflation affect the markets?

During stagflation, investors move towards stable assets that could act as a hedge against economic problems. Therefore, a number of stocks and assets could soar during stagflation. However, others are likely to decline.

Defensive assets will be popular

If stagflation does occur, investors are likely to favour defensive assets that will protect their wealth. Gold is a good example that is likely to see a spike if stagflation does occur. The asset offers a high rate of return to investors and is considered to be more valuable than cash, especially during times of economic crisis.

Defensive assets generally have a lower risk level than other types of investment. As a result, people turn to them during economic crises as a kind of safety net. Other defensive assets include government bonds.

Investors will diversify their portfolios

Many investors protect their wealth against stagflation by diversifying their investment portfolios. So, they may move towards expanding their portfolios and putting money into lower-risk investments. This could spark market volatility and investors buy and sell their shares in stock.

Large purchases will be delayed

As people tighten their belts, big purchases are likely to be put on hold. This could be a problem for the housing market as Brits put off buying a new home. House prices have increased considerably over the last couple of years but, if people cannot afford to buy, this increase is likely to slow down.

How soon could stagflation happen?

Experts have been warning of possible stagflation since the beginning of the year. The economic problem will only occur if inflation continues to rise and the UK’s gross domestic product continues to decline. Exactly when this might be the case is difficult to pinpoint.

Inflation has risen to its highest level in 30 years, and UK’s economic growth is so far weaker than was expected for 2022. Therefore, stagflation could certainly be on the horizon for the UK. As a result, investors should keep an eye on the markets and consider diversifying their portfolios to lower their exposure to risk.

