These were the top shares bought by UK investors last week

Whilst many of you have been enjoying a nice break over Christmas and New Year, the world has kept turning and investors have kept investing.

I’m going to reveal the top shares people in the UK have bought on the Hargreaves Lansdown platform over the last week and explain how the investment landscape looks as we begin 2022.

What were the top shares bought by UK investors last week?

Here’s a breakdown of the stocks and shares investors could not get enough of last week:

Position Company Category 1 iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Fund 2 Tesla (TSLA) Share 3 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) Investment trust 4 Boohoo Group (BOO) Share 5 Glencore (GLEN) Share 6 Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Share 7 International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) Share 8 BP (BP) Share 9 Rio Tinto (RIO) Share 10 Apple (APPL) Share

Why were these shares important for UK investors?

It’s interesting to see that many choices in this top ten list have been popular over the last few months. This tells us that there have been no big shifts in investing sentiment.

When you’re investing, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on wider market trends, but you don’t want to be chopping and changing your investing strategy every week or month.

So, I’d expect these top shares to continue to be popular unless specific events impact one company or fund in particular.

There’s a fairly diverse selection amongst these top shares, including some of the biggest UK companies and funds. This is always great to see because a diversified portfolio can be helpful in good times and bad.

Is now a good time to invest?

Although the market has seemed a little bit shaky in recent times, it’s always worth zooming out for some perspective.

The S&P 500 index and the FTSE 100 both had great years, posting returns of 26.9% and 14.3% respectively. However, it’s important to remember that past performance doesn’t dictate future results.

You might be worried that the market is ‘too high’. But these returns represent some of the best companies in the US and the UK, following what was an epic 2020 for many stocks. At the beginning of 2021, anyone who decided not to invest because the market was ‘too high’ will have missed out on this years’ gains.

Another example to draw upon is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT). It has remained popular, even with a fairly muted share price in 2021 compared to a booming 2020. But when it comes to great investments, it can be worth buying when the price is low or high. This is as long as you believe they’ll reach a higher valuation in the future – perhaps in five years’ time.

How can you learn more about investing in stocks and shares?

If you want to brush up on your investing knowledge as the New Year kicks off, make sure you check out our complete guide to share dealing.

For those of you already in the swing of things, the start of another year is a great time to make sure you’ve got your portfolio in check. Review your plans and ensure you’re using a top-rated share dealing account that still suits your investing style. Because your methods may have changed over the past year.

It’s also worth double-checking that you’re holding investments in an account such as the Hargreaves Lansdown Stocks and Shares ISA. You have until the end of the tax year in April to fill up this type of tax-friendly account to the best of your ability.

Keep in mind that investing doesn’t carry any guarantees and you may get out less than you put in. So make use of any resources available, keep a long-term mindset, and don’t invest more than you can afford.

Here’s to a great upcoming 2022 for investors!

