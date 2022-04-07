These were the most popular stocks in March 2022!

Image source: Getty Images

March represents a busy time for the markets as it symbolises the end of Q1. And 2022 didn’t disappoint, with a number of big moves happening in the markets during March. If you’re looking to update your portfolio, it may be worth considering the stocks that came out on top. Here are the 20 most popular stocks that were traded in March 2022.

Were there major moves in the stock market in March?

Saxo Markets has released its list of the most popular stocks traded by investors in March 2022. A number of stocks on the list are new entries, and many of February’s top players have been knocked down the list. Data such as this can be helpful when making your own investing decisions. Here’s a summary of the data that Saxo Markets has released.

Alibaba took the top spot

E-commerce giant Alibaba took the top spot in March after experiencing a wave of buyers at the beginning of the month. The stock hit an all-time low of just $76 per share at the beginning of March, which sparked a trading surge. As a result, Alibaba took the top spot on the list and beat the likes of Tesla, which is now second.

According to Mike Ownes from Saxo Markets, “Alibaba and Chinese technology companies generally have suffered a tremendous sell-off over the past year.” He adds, “Saxo’s clients have been attracted to this price action and hope Alibaba’s share recovery can continue.”

The list had four new entries

March’s most popular list featured four newcomers including Nio, Barclays, Shell and BAE systems. Owens explains that the emergence of BAE systems is particularly interesting. This is because it shows the impact of the conflict in Ukraine. He says, “The conflict in Ukraine sees many nations seeking to increase military spending, adding impetus to the defence sector as an investment theme.”

Meta fell to fifth

Meta was February’s number one stock. However, the tech giant took a significant fall in March. On the list, Meta was in fifth place, below Alibaba, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft.

Meta’s fall came after the release of the company’s Q4 financial release. The report revealed that Meta’s privacy policies are damaging the business, which prompted many investors to sell.

What does this mean for stocks and shares ISAs?

Investors who have a stocks and shares ISA may want to adjust their portfolio to fall in line with what happened to the markets in March. Furthermore, data from Saxo Markets could help investors to make decisions around which stocks to buy and which to sell.

According to Mike Ownes, “Those with stocks and shares ISA will want to keep a close eye on the stocks consistently performing well to improve the chance of making small, consistent gains over time.”

It is worth remembering that investing in the stock markets puts your capital at risk. While trading the news is a popular strategy, you must conduct a thorough analysis before making any investing decisions.

About the author Ruby Layram Ruby is a freelance writer who enjoys writing about all things personal finance. After embarking on her own side hustle journey three years ago, Ruby is passionate about helping others to learn about the ins and outs of persona... Read More