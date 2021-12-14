These were the biggest FTSE 100 risers last week

Ocado was the biggest riser in the FTSE 100 last week. The grocery retailer has seen its share price increase by 6.91% over the past seven days.

So, what were the other FTSE 100 winners last week? And which stocks suffered the heaviest falls? Let’s take a look.

What were the biggest FTSE 100 risers last week?

These are the top five stocks that have risen the most over the past seven days according to This Is Money.

1. Ocado Group

Ocado Group’s share price has risen by almost 7% (6.91%) over the past seven days as investors reacted positively to its Q4 results.

Investor confidence was further supported by comments from Tim Steiner, Ocado’s retail CEO, who said he was confident the company would deliver strong sales growth over the festive period and the first quarter of 2022.

Despite this impressive performance, the retailer’s share price is still 3.5% lower than a month ago.

2. Croda International

Croda International has seen its share price gain 3.03% over the past seven days. The UK-based chemicals company supplies ingredients and technologies to some of the biggest brands in the world.

It’s clear that 2021 has been very kind to Croda. Its share price has increased by a massive 50% since the turn of the year.

3. National Grid

National Grid was the third biggest riser in the FTSE 100 last week. The multinational electricity and gas utility company’s share price rose 2.88%.

National Grid is another company that will offer a toast to 2021. Its share price has increased by 20% since January.

4. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (DI)

Discount retailer B&M Bargains has seen its share price increase by 2.64% over the past seven days. So far this year, its share price is up a hefty 23%.

In fact, since March 2020, B&M’s share price has increased by almost 250%! This performance suggests the retailer has been widely popular throughout the pandemic.

5. British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco saw a healthy gain of 2.5% last week. Despite this, 2021 hasn’t been too kind to the company. Its share price is actually down 1.29% since the start of the year.

According to reports, British American Tobacco has been investing in tobacco and nicotine products in developing countries with a strong potential for growth.

What were the biggest FTSE 100 fallers?

The last seven days weren’t great for all members of the FTSE 100. These are the companies that experienced the biggest falls.

1. Rolls-Royce Holdings

Rolls-Royce Holdings saw its share price plummet by a whopping 10.2% last week. Analysts have suggested the slump is part of a wider sell-off of global travel stocks following ongoing concerns surrounding the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

2. Darktrace

Darktrace’s value fell by 9.28% last week. The cyber defence company’s share price has had a volatile year so far, though it’s still more than 15% higher than the start of 2021.

3. Rentokil Initial

The third biggest FTSE 100 faller last week was Rentokil Initial, with its share price slumping 8.74%. The business company’s share price has had a half-decent 2021, and it’s currently 7.6% higher than it was at the start of the year.

4. Entain

Sports betting company Entain has seen its share price fall by 7.44% over the past seven days. The company owns a host of big-name betting brands, including Ladbrokes and PartyPoker. Despite the recent slump, Entain’s share price is up over 11% since the beginning of the year.

5. JD Sports Fashion

The fifth biggest faller last week was JD Sports. The big-name British retailer saw its share price fall by 6.35%. The Competition and Markets Authority recently ordered JD Sports to sell its ‘Footasylum’ brand, citing anti-competitive concerns. Despite this, JD Sports’ share price is still over 30% higher than a year ago.

Why is this data useful?

Some investors take a keen interest in the share price swings of individual companies to determine whether stock prices are undervalued. This approach is often favoured by active investors, who believe they can beat traditional market returns by picking individual stocks. Others may wish to invest in companies that have experienced recent falls in the hope that their share prices will quickly recover.

Always remember that the past performance of any stock shouldn’t be relied upon to make future investing decisions. On a similar note, trying to time the market is far more difficult than it looks!

If you’re new to the investing world, take a look at The Motley Fool’s investing basics to learn more.

