These were the biggest FTSE 100 risers in March

The FTSE 100 rose 1% in March, lifting the UK’s largest share index into the green for 2022 overall.
So, how did individual members of the FTSE 100 perform in March? Let’s take a look at the biggest risers of the month.
Which companies make up the FTSE 100?
The FTSE 100 consists of the 100 biggest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. ‘Biggest’ is defined by market capitalisation. National Grid, Ocado, ITV, HSBC, and Experian are just some of the index’s big-name members. You can visit the London Stock exchange website for a full list.
It’s important to note that the values of individual companies can, of course, change. For this reason, FTSE 100 constituents are typically reviewed four times a year.
During the FTSE 100’s most recent reshuffle, Evraz and Polymetal, two mining companies with interests in Russia, were removed from the index. Meanwhile, West African gold producer Endeavour Mining and kitchen supplier Howdens joined the index.
Which FTSE 100 companies have risen the most in March?
Now that March has drawn to a close, let’s take a look at the month’s strongest FTSE 100 performers.
|Company
|Sector
|Rise in March 2022 (%)
|London Stock Exchange Group
|Stock exchange
|20.35
|Pearson plc
|Publishing
|14.07
|Glencore plc
|Commodities
|13.24
|Antofagasta plc
|Mining
|12.20
|AstraZeneca plc
|Pharmaceuticals
|12.15
|Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
|Investment trusts
|10.70
|Electrocomponents plc
|Engineering
|8.94
|Aviva plc
|Insurance
|8.17
|M&G plc
|Investments
|7.68
|GlaxoSmithKline plc
|Pharmaceuticals
|7.47
Here’s a closer look at the top three performers.
1. London Stock Exchange Group
The biggest riser in March was London Stock Exchange Group, with its shares rising over 20%. The company owns the London Stock Exchange, Refinitiv, LSEG Technology and FTSE Russell. It also holds majority stakes in clearing company LCH and financial services firm Tradeweb.
Despite a weak start to the year, the London Stock Exchange Group’s share price is up 12% since the year began.
2. Pearson plc
Pearson plc is the largest education company in the world and a large book publisher. The company’s share price has enjoyed a surge recently, following news of a potential takeover by private equity firm Apollo.
Apollo has since pulled out of the deal, following a failed £7 billion bid. Despite this, Pearson plc shares are up 14.07% in March. Since the turn of the year, Pearson shares have risen by a massive 24.85%.
3. Glencore plc
Glencore plc is a commodity trading and mining company. Its main headquarters are in Switzerland, while its oil and gas division has its head office in London.
Glencore enjoyed a stellar March, with its share price rising over 13%. Since the beginning of 2022, Glencore’s share price is up by a colossal 29%.
Which FTSE 100 companies have fallen the most in March?
|Company
|Sector
|Fall in March 2022 (%)
|ITV plc
|Media
|-25.62
|Flutter Entertainment
|Gambling
|-17.76
|Barclays plc
|Banking
|-17.19
|Ocado Group plc
|Online retail
|-15.11
|Barratt Developments plc
|House-building
|-14.40
|Coca-Cola HBC AG
|Beverages
|-14.13
|Admiral Group
|Insurance
|-13.57
|Kingfisher
|Retail
|-13.46
|Melrose Industries plc
|Manufacturing
|-13.29
|Royal Mail plc
|Postal services
|-12.02
What can we learn from this data?
While it can be interesting to note the companies that have witnessed big changes to their share price over the past month, investment decisions should not be based solely on such information.
That’s because the past performance of any stock should is not an indicator of future returns. When stocks fall, they are just as likely to fall further as they are to rise.
So, if you are looking to invest, it’s best to do your own research and base any decisions on matters other than how a stock has performed recently.
If you are looking to buy shares, take a look at The Motley Fool’s top-rated share dealing accounts. New investors should also read our investing basics guide to take note of other important rules to bear in mind when it comes to investing.
