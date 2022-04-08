The 10 most popular stocks among UK investors so far this year

Image source: Getty Images.

The new tax year in the UK is officially here. If you are an investor, you might be looking to take advantage of your new £20,000 ISA allowance by adding a fresh batch of stocks to your current portfolio.

While everyone has a different strategy for picking stocks, keeping an eye on what other investors are buying can be quite useful when it comes to making decisions. In this article, I’ll tell you the stocks that have been most popular among UK investors so far this year.

Which have been the most popular stocks in 2022?

According to data published by financial data website Moneyfacts.co.uk, Tesla Inc., the electric car manufacturer, was the most popular stock among UK investors on the eToro trading platform in Q1 2022. The company was also the top choice among global investors in Q1.

In second place was another car maker, Nio Inc. E-commerce giant Amazon took third. Apple Inc. was the fourth most popular choice, while ‘meme’ stock GameStop Corp closed out the top five.

The top ten list is dominated by US stocks, with the only UK stocks making the cut being jet engine maker Rolls-Royce and low-cost airline group EasyJet.

Here is a complete list of the 10 most popular stocks among UK investors on eToro, as revealed by Moneyfacts:

Stock Q1 2022 Ranking Q4 2021 Ranking Q1 2021 Ranking Tesla Motors, Inc. 1 1 3 Nio Inc. 2 2 1 Amazon 3 3 5 Apple 4 5 4 GameStop Corp 5 4 2 Meta Platforms 6 9 42 Rolls-Royce 7 6 16 EasyJet 8 11 10 Microsoft 9 10 13 Alibaba 10 7 12

How can you invest in these top 10 stocks?

If you are interested in investing in any of these top stock options, the most tax-efficient way to do so is through a stocks and shares ISA. This is basically a government-approved tax wrapper that can be put around a wide range of investments, including shares, investment funds and trusts. Every year, you get an allowance of £20,000 to invest in a stocks and shares ISA.

The main advantage of an ISA is that any gains, interest or dividends earned from your investments are tax free.

Stocks and shares ISAs are available from a variety of providers, including banks, building societies, stockbrokers and asset management firms. Be sure to compare various options to find the one that is best suited to your needs and circumstances.

To make this process easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top-rated stocks and shares ISAs in the UK right now.

Is it better to invest at the start of the tax year or later?

Taking advantage of your ISA allowance by investing at the start of the tax year is always more advantageous than waiting until later in the tax year.

You are more likely to make better investing decisions when you have more time on your hands, such as at the beginning of the tax year, rather than at the end, when you may be racing against the clock to use your allowance before it expires.

Furthermore, investing at the start of the tax year allows you to get the most out of your investments. You’ll have a full year for the investments to work and earn you tax-free returns.

If you cannot invest the entire £20,000 in one lump sum, you can phase out your investment contributions over the tax year. This can help ensure you use your full ISA allowance by the end of the tax year.

What else do you need to know about investing in stocks?

If you’re looking to invest in some of the most popular stocks on the market, there are a couple of other things to keep in mind.

First, it’s important to do your own research and thoroughly assess the risks involved. Don’t just buy stocks because they’re popular with other investors.

Have a clear idea of your investment goals, and make sure that the stocks you’re considering not only have potential but also align with those goals.

It’s also a good idea to diversify your portfolio so that you don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. This can help you avoid losing money in the event that one of your stock picks underperforms.

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.