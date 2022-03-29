Revealed! The best perfoming funds and trusts since ISAs began

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been almost 23 years since the ISA was launched. Over this time, ISAs have helped millions of Brits invest in a tax-efficient way and build wealth.

But where have investors made the biggest returns over the lifetime of their ISAs? And more specifically, which funds and trusts have performed best since the launch of the ISA in 1999?

How has the average global fund performed since the ISA was launched?

It’s common knowledge that investing in stocks and shares carries some degree of risk. Negative market conditions could cause your investment to lose value, and you could get back less than you invest.

According to AJ Bell, there couldn’t have been a worse time to invest in stocks and shares than when the ISA was first launched in 1999.

The launch of the ISA preceded the infamous dot-com crash, which triggered a deep and prolonged bear market. The FTSE 100, the most popular stock market index in the UK, lost nearly half of its value in the three years after Christmas 1999. It would actually take the FTSE 100 fifteen years to regain its pre-dot-com crash level!

However, research from AJ Bell shows that early ISA investors who have not been discouraged by market upheavals and volatility and who have held onto their investments have experienced the healing power of time in the market.

The data reveals that £1,000 invested in the average global fund in 1999 would now be worth £3,875 or £2,435 after taking inflation into account.

Which ISA funds and trusts have performed the best since the ISA was launched?

AJ Bell has revealed the best performing investment funds and trusts since the ISA was launched.

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in these top-performing funds and trusts in 1999 would be worth now.

Best performing funds since April 1999

Fund IA sector Return on £1,000 invested Annualised return Marlborough Special Situations UK All Companies £32,564 16.4% abrdn Indian Equity India/Indian Subcontinent £20,962 14.2% ASI Emerging Markets Equity Global Emerging Markets £18,758 13.6% Baillie Gifford Pacific Asia Pacific Excluding Japan £18,171 13.5% Artemis UK Smaller Companies UK Smaller Companies £17,262 13.2% SKAGEN Global Global £16,602 13% Schroder ISF Greater China China/Greater China £16,540 13% Barings Hong Kong China China/Greater China £16,264 12.9% BlackRock UK Smaller Companies UK Smaller Companies £15,537 12.7% Threadneedle European Smaller Cos European Smaller Companies £15,324 12.6%

Best performing trusts since 1999

Trust Sector Return on £1,000 invested Annualised return Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Asia Pacific Smaller Companies £31,966 16.3% HgCapital Trust Private Equity £26,765 15.4% Pacific Horizon Asia Pacific £25,491 15.2% Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Asia Pacific Smaller Companies £24,866 15.1% BlackRock World Mining Trust Commodities & Natural Resources £18,979 13.7% Rights & Issues Investment Trust UK Smaller Companies £18,529 13.6% Worldwide Healthcare Biotechnology & Healthcare £17,674 13.3% Aberdeen New Dawn Asia Pacific £16,093 12.9% TR Property Property Securities £15,802 12.8% Allianz Technology Trust Technology & Media £15,356 12.7%

Is it easy to benefit from a stocks and shares ISA?

If you had invested in these top-performing ISA funds or trusts in 1999, your money would have realised an annualised return of as much as 16.4%, as seen.

An extra benefit of investing via a stocks and shares ISA is that you don’t pay any tax on your money’s growth or dividends.

If you don’t have a stocks and shares ISA, it’s never too late to open one. The easiest and often the cheapest way to open this ISA is through an online investment platform.

There are numerous such platforms in the UK, each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Make sure to compare different options first to find the one that best suits your needs.

To help you with this task, we have compiled a list of some of the top-rated stocks and shares ISA providers in the UK.

Remember

Each year, you can invest up to £20,000 in an ISA completely tax free.

So, if you’ve not used any of your ISA allowance for this year, it means that you can possibly shelter as much as £40,000 of your money from tax between now and the end of the 2022/2023 tax year by opening a stocks and shares ISA and using this year’s allowance before the 5 April deadline.

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.