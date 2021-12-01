Revealed: The 3 best-performing FTSE 100 stocks of 2021 (so far)

Image source: Getty Images

Despite recent wobbles, 2021 has been a good year for the FTSE 100. The UK’s largest share index is up a healthy 9% since the turn of the year, and up 12% over the past 12 months. But which stocks have been the best individual performers? Let’s take a look.

What are the best-performing FTSE 100 stocks of 2021?

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, the three best-performing stocks over the past 12 months are Ashtead Group plc, Meggitt, and Croda International plc. Let’s take a look at what these companies do and how their share prices have performed in 2021 so far.

1. Ashtead Group plc (up 90%)

Ashtead Group is a London-based industrial equipment rental company. The company serves customers in the UK and across both Canada and the United States, with the majority of its revenue being earned via its ‘Sunbelt Rentals’ brand across the pond.

While not a household name amongst consumers, Ashtead Group plc is the biggest riser of the FTSE 100 over the past 12 months. Its value has shot up a massive 90% since December 2020, while so far in 2021, its share price has climbed 76.5%.

Despite its share price dropping by roughly £3 during July and September, Ashtead’s value has avoided big drops in 2021.

2. Meggitt (up 88%)

Another FTSE 100 winner in 2021 is UK-based Meggitt.

Meggitt has over 9,000 employees across 14 countries and is involved in the aerospace and defence sectors. According to its website, Meggitt supplies numerous critical components, such as wheel and brake systems.

So far in 2021, the Meggitt share price has climbed by 66%. Over the past 12 months, the company’s share price is up 88%.

Meggitt’s value rocketed by 60% in August, when the company revealed it had agreed a £6.3 billion takeover by a US firm Parker-Hannifin. However, UK regulators have since indicated that they will look into the deal.

3. Croda International Plc (up 69%)

Croda International plc is another company that has had a fantastic 2021 so far. The UK-based chemicals company supplies ingredients and technologies to some of the biggest brands in the world.

Croda’s share price is up 69% over the past 12 months, and up almost 50% in 2021.

Despite a slump in late September to early October, Croda’s value has generally headed in an upward direction for the majority of 2021.

What are the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks?

Unfortunately, not every company will be offering a toast to 2021. Here are the three worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks over the past 12 months.

1. Flutter Entertainment (down 25%)

So far, 2021 has been a year to forget for Flutter Entertainment.

The Irish bookmaking holding company, created following the merger of Paddy Power and Betfair, has seen its share price slump 25% over the past 12 months. So far in 2021, its share price is down 32%.

2. London Stock Exchange Group (down 19%)

The London Stock Exchange Group has seen its share price plummet by almost 20% over the past 12 months. So far in 2021, its share price is down 27%.

The company owns the London Stock Exchange and also has majority stakes in LCH and Tradeweb.

3. Ocado Group plc (down 18%)

Ocado Group plc is another company that’s suffered in 2021. Over the past 12 months, its share price has slumped 18%, and it’s dropped 26% since the turn of the year.

Ocado is a well-known online grocery and logistics business that makes its money by licensing its technology to a number of global retailers.

What do these stats tell us?

With one member of the FTSE 100 having almost doubled its share price over the past 12 months while another has lost a quarter of its value, it’s clear to see that individual companies within the index have experienced vastly different fortunes in 2021.

Some investors may look at individual stock performances to determine which companies may be under or overvalued.

On a similar note, individual stock performances may also help investors determine which stocks have been volatile over the past year or so. Generally, volatile stocks offer more opportunities to profit from short-term swings. However, volatile stocks also provide more opportunities to suffer big losses. Remember that the past performance of a stock does not give an indication of future performance!

