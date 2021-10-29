Revealed! The 10 hottest stocks of the year for UK investors

Image source: Getty Images.

It’s been another interesting year so far for UK investors. And with a few months left, who knows what could happen before the end of 2021? But as it stands right now, there are certain stocks and shares that have been attracting a lot of investing interest.

Along with revealing these popular stocks, I’m going to share some investing strategy tips to help you on your financial journey. Read on to find out the hottest shares and simple ways you can improve your investment approach.

What are the hottest stocks for UK investors?

According to the latest data from brokerage XTB.com, here are the most popular stocks for UK investors so far this year:

Position Company 1 Tesla (TSLA) 2 Royal Bank of Scotland (Now NatWest) (NWG) 3 Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR) 4 Apple (APPL) 5 Palantir Technologies (PLTR) 6 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 7 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) 8 Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) 9 Amazon (AMZN) 10 easyJet (EZJ)

What does this tell us about UK investors?

Well, we’re a diverse country and this seems to be reflected in our investment choices. The list above includes household names, tech giants, travel underdogs and banking royalty.

It’s good to see that investors are putting their money into a range of different businesses. I think it would be more concerning if this list was purely made up of tech stocks – or even worse, meme stocks.

Is there a best strategy for UK investors?

You should always try to create an investing strategy that is specific to your goals and circumstances.

That being said, there are some simple measures you should consider to give yourself the best chance of success:

Invest in companies from different industries and countries

Include some growth stocks, but also look at some value investing options

Use index funds like the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500 that will include many of these top stocks and plenty of other great firms

Where can UK investors begin investing?

Luckily for you, it’s easier and cheaper than ever to invest in the UK markets and abroad. There are plenty of options no matter what type of investor you want to be! Here are some great ways to get the ball rolling.

Individual shares

If you think buying shares in individual companies is for you, check out The Motley Fool’s Share Advisor service. This will help you find your feet and learn how to spot a great stock.

Passive investing

Those of you who want something less hands-on should consider using a top-rated stocks and shares ISA to build wealth over time by consistently investing in things like index funds and investment trusts.

Robo-investing

Finally, if you want to invest but have no interest in managing things at all, that’s okay! Using a quality investing solutions platform, robo-advisors will build and manage a portfolio for you at a low cost.

Final word

You can invest exactly how you want to. There’s no need to copy what everyone else is doing, just go with what you’re comfortable with and what makes sense for you.

UK investors have some amazing investment choices and there really is something for everyone. Just remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, and you may get out less than you put in.

