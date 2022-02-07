How to find the best UK investing apps in 2022

Image source: Getty Images

Finding the best investing apps available can feel like a drag if you don’t know where to begin. So, to help you find the right platform for you, I’m going to share some tips on what UK investors should look for and where to find top brokerages as they put their money to work in 2022.

Read on to find out how to assess investment platforms and some guidance on finding the best fit for your style of investing.

What makes a good investing app?

This will partly depend on your investment strategy and how you prefer to invest. Of course, there are some general ways in which some investment apps set themselves apart from others such as:

The design of the app itself and the ease of use

How much control the app gives you over your portfolio and the choice of investments

If the investment app is cheap and comes with low fees

The ability to use a stocks and shares ISA wrapper on the platform

Some platforms have apps that are geared towards busy-body traders, and others focus more on those that are long-term investors.

The same nuances can also apply to the fees involved. Certain investing apps will work out better value if you invest regularly, whilst others will be cheaper if you make fewer investments and simply hold onto them.

Where can UK investors find the best investing apps?

Because different apps will suit different types of investors, the first step is to figure out what kind of investor you want to be. Once you know this, it will help you narrow down the best brokerage account for you.

We’ve compiled a selection of top-rated share dealing accounts to help make this process much simpler for you. Some of the brokerages that also offer UK investors the ability to invest using an app include:

If you want a quick way to compare costs, check out our brokerage calculator. This will show you the accounts that work out to be good value, tailored around how you want to invest. Just remember to double-check that the suggested broker actually has a smartphone app, because some don’t.

How do you begin to invest using an app?

If you’re a UK investor looking for the best investing app for 2022, your first step is understanding how you want to invest.

Once you have an answer and begin comparing accounts that provide an app, it’s also worth checking whether the brokerage also offers a stocks and shares ISA account. Using a stocks and shares ISA for your investments will help protect any potential gains from tax.

After opening your account, simply fund it and then use your smartphone to pick the stocks, shares or funds you want to invest in. These days, you can get an account set up and begin investing within minutes.

If you need a complete refresher on investing basics, make sure you check out our complete guide to share dealing. Just keep in mind that there are no guarantees and you may get out less than you put in. So, be sensible and research carefully before you dive in.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each individual and may be subject to future change. The content of this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

