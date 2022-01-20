How to buy shares in BrewDog as its IPO plans are confirmed

Image source: Getty Images

BrewDog, the UK’s biggest craft beer maker, is set to make its public market debut, after previously postponing such plans due to turbulent market conditions. So, when exactly is BrewDog planning to float its shares? And can you buy the company’s stock? Read on to find out.

What is BrewDog?

BrewDog was founded in 2007 by two 24-year-old entrepreneurs, Martin Dickie and James Watt. Their goal was essentially to change the traditional image of craft beer and make people as passionate about it as they were.

Like many other start-ups, the company was started with little else than a leased garage, a bank loan and, most importantly, the passion of the founders for their new endeavour.

Fast forward to 2022 and BrewDog is currently the biggest craft beer maker in the UK. The company has raised millions of pounds since its inception through various crowdfunding and private equity rounds. This has allowed it to expand its operations and grow significantly.

BrewDog currently boasts more than 100 bars worldwide and exports its products to more than 60 countries.

Annual sales growth at the company has averaged 57% over the past decade, according to the Mail on Sunday. BrewDog is said to be on course to sell around 400 million cans this year.

What’s the latest on BrewDog’s IPO?

BrewDog is reportedly planning to list its shares in London in a blockbuster IPO valued at more than £2 billion, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated IPOs in recent times.

The company has appointed law firm Freshfields to help prepare for the IPO.

BrewDog’s chief executive, James Watt, told the Mail on Sunday that a float would give “longer-term liquidity” to its existing individual investors who currently only have a single day each March to trade shares. Watt explained, “We’re pretty much working towards the IPO for them as much as anyone else. They are the heart and soul of the business.“

The pandemic has had a significant impact on the company’s business over the past two years. Many of its bars have been forced to close or experienced low patronage for extended periods.

As a result, Watt was coy about the exact date of BrewDog’s IPO. He said, “The key thing is getting that certainty and stability back,” before adding that the trigger for an IPO “could be this year or some point in the future. We‘re working towards it.”

Can you buy shares in BrewDog?

Previously, individual investors have been able to buy shares in BrewDog through its crowdfunding offers. The last one, called ‘Equity for Punks Tomorrow’ (which is now closed), raise £30.2 million, according to the company’s website.

While you currently can’t buy BrewDog shares through its crowdfunding campaign, you will be able to do so once the company goes public. To do that, you will need a share dealing account. This is basically an account that allows you to buy the shares of top publicly listed companies.

If you don’t have a share dealing account, consider opening one today so that you are ready to snag BrewDog’s shares as soon as they hit the market. We have created a list of top-rated share dealing accounts in the UK to help you narrow down your choices.

If you plan on investing an amount less than £20,000, you can also consider investing within a stocks and shares ISA. The primary benefit of investing within a stocks and shares ISA is that any increase in the value of your investment will not be subject to tax.

Just remember that investing is inherently risky. There is no guarantee of profitability, and you could get back less than you invest. Before you put your money into any investment, make sure that you do your homework and seek professional advice if necessary.

Are you overpaying in broker fees? Share dealing fees are not always straightforward. Use our free broker cost calculator to easily compare broker fees and see which providers listed offer the best value. Get started now

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.