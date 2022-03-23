Holding dividend-paying stocks is a great way to create a source of passive income. However, many investors are unsure whether stocks and shares ISAs earn dividends like regular investments. So, is it possible to earn dividends from this type of ISA? And if so, how can you get started?

What are dividends?

Firstly, it’s important to understand what is meant by a ‘dividend’. You might want to take a look at our helpful guide that covers everything you need to know!

To put it simply, dividends are small payouts that companies make to shareholders either annually or quarterly. Each dividend represents a portion of the profits that have been made by the company. These dividends are paid to shareholders as an incentive to keep hold of the stock. The more shares of a company that you own, the bigger your dividend payout will be.

If investors accumulate enough dividend stocks, they can create a stream of passive income. Therefore, dividend stocks are a popular option for investors.

Can you earn dividends from a stocks and shares ISA?

Much like regular stock investments, stocks and shares ISAs can earn dividends. Furthermore, the dividends earned from a stocks and shares ISA are tax-free, which means that you won’t need to worry about being taxed on the profit you receive.

The amount of dividend payment that you receive from a stocks and shares ISA will depend on the investments that you have within the account. Not all shares pay dividends and some pay a higher percentage than others.

To earn dividends from your stocks and shares ISA, you will need to invest in shares that make payouts.



How can you earn dividends?

The best way to earn dividends from your stocks and shares ISA is to choose shares that pay dividends to shareholders. To find out if a company pays dividends, look at the ‘dividend yield’ of the stock in question. This represents the amount of dividend that the company will pay.

If you’re unsure, it is always a good idea to seek professional advice. As well as this, some ready-made investment portfolios include dividend stocks. If you are considering a ready-made option, always ask about the dividends that you might earn.

It is worth noting that companies can only pay dividends when the business is profitable. Therefore, if a company loses money, you will not receive a dividend payment from the related stock.

How do you make the most of your dividends?

When you earn dividends through a stocks and shares ISA, you can choose how they are paid. Dividends can be paid straight into your bank account, held as cash within your ISA or reinvested into the stock that they came from.

While it can be tempting to spend your profits, the best way to make the most of dividends is to reinvest them into the market. That way, you can use your earnings to make more money! A good idea is to use dividend payments to buy more dividend stocks so that your next payment is even larger.

Investors create passive income from dividends by slowly building up their investment over time. Alternatively, you could use your dividends to buy into other stocks on the market and diversify your portfolio.

Please note that tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Ruby Layram Ruby is a freelance writer who enjoys writing about all things personal finance. After embarking on her own side hustle journey three years ago, Ruby is passionate about helping others to learn about the ins and outs of persona... Read More