Can I invest in a stocks and shares ISA for my kids?

A stocks and shares ISA is an excellent way to start an investment portfolio and reap some fantastic returns. One way to take advantage of what this type of ISA has to offer is to invest for your kids. Why? Well, the sooner you start saving, the more the portfolio will grow. Therefore, opening a stocks and shares ISA on behalf of your children is a great way to set them up for the future.

Is there a stocks and shares ISA for kids?

If you want to open a stocks and shares ISA on behalf of your kids, your best option is to open a junior stocks and shares ISA. These savings accounts allow parents and guardians to build an investment portfolio for their children.

Junior stocks and shares ISAs are offered by a range of platforms. If you have an existing stocks and shares ISA, it may be worth inquiring about opening a junior account with your current broker.

You can open up a junior stocks and shares ISA for any child under the age of 16. However, it is worth noting that children can only have one of this type of ISA at a time. You can start investing in a junior stocks and shares ISA for your child from the moment they are born.

How does a junior stocks and shares ISA work?

Just like a regular stocks and shares ISA, a junior stocks and shares ISA allows you to build a portfolio of investments. You can choose between funds, stocks, shares and ready-made portfolios. However, it’s important to note that the annual ISA allowance for a junior stocks and shares ISA is £9,000, rather than the £20,000 limit for adults.

A junior stocks and shares ISA can earn profit and dividends from the stocks that you buy. Any money that is made will be tax-free and can be reinvested into the ISA to continue saving for your child’s future.

When your child turns 16, they will be able to take control of the account. However, they will not be able to withdraw any funds until they are 18 years old.



Are there other options to save for your kids’ future?

There are two types of junior ISA that you can invest in.

A junior Cash ISA works like a regular savings account. The money you put into the account grows through interest over time. However, you will not be charged tax on any interest that is earned.

With a junior stocks and shares ISA, you can build an investment portfolio for your child. As investment is involved, this type of ISA comes with a higher level of risk, but it can also give a better return on investment. Instead of earning money through interest, this type of ISA earns money through dividends and stock price increases.

It is possible to open both types of ISA for your child. However, the total annual ISA allowance of £9,000 will be split between them.

The best ISA for your family will depend on the level of risk that you are willing to take. A junior stocks and shares ISA is a great way to introduce your child into the world of investing and can produce excellent returns. In contrast, a junior cash ISA is a much safer option that offers a lower return.

